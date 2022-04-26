The Hutchison baseball team took a road trip south to Palmer, Redington and Houston this past weekend, posting a 1-2 record to open the season.
The win came in its opener against Palmer on Thursday.
On Friday the Hawks suffered a narrow, four-inning loss to Redington, the defending Division 2 state champions. After rallying back from a 5-2 deficit with five runs in the top of the fourth, Redington scored four runs in the bottom of the frame. The game was then called on account of darkness.
Ryan Young (3 for 3 with 2 RBI) and Dom Niva (2 for 3 with 2 RBI) led the Hawks at the plate, while Cooper Irinaga was on the mound.
In the finale Saturday, Hutchison’s attempt to rally out of a 7-3 deficit in the seventh inning came up a run short in a 7-6 loss to Houston.