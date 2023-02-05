A single shot.
That was the margin as the TCU rifle team edged the University of Alaska Fairbanks 4,750 to 4,749 to claim the Patriot Rifle Conference championship Sunday at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.
Ranked No. 1 in the latest CRCA national poll, TCU rallied from a five-point deficit after Saturday’s smallbore shooting to win air rifle with a team score of 2,390 to 2,384.
TCU’s Julie Johannessen won the individual aggregate with an NCAA record 1,198 using a 598 in smallbore and 600 in air to grab the individual title. Her 598 smallbore score on Saturday set an NCAA record, and her perfect 600 on Sunday tied the NCAA mark.
Johannessen again advanced to the gold medal final and won on her last shot of the day, firing a 10.8 to top Cecelia Ossi of Nebraska by 0.3 points.
Horned Frog teammate Katie Zaun followed in second with an aggregate of 1,192 on a 593 in smallbore and 599 in air.
TCU came out strong in the first relay. Johannessen’s 600, which featured 56 center shots, highlighted the day. Zaun turned in a career-high 599, while Gordon tied her career-high with a 598. Also contributing to the team’s final score of 2,390 was Stephanie Allan, who shot a 593 in the second relay.
The Nanooks — ranked No. 2 nationally — were led by Rylan Kissell who took third with an aggregate score of 1,191. He added a 598 air rifle score to his 593 in smallbore.
UAF’s Gavin Barnick followed in fourth-place, posting an 1187 aggregate behind a 590 smallbore and 597 in air.
Rachael Charles and Peter Fiori were the final Nanooks in the Top 10. Fiori took sixth with an aggregate of 1,186 and Charles finished with an 1,183 for a seventh-place finish.
No. 6 Nebraska finished third with a two-day total of 4,724.
“The team performed well over the weekend and pulled together a good score, considering the air rifle was a bit rough,” Nebraska coach Mindy Miles said. “Cecelia made the final again and competed in the gold medal match against the top qualifying individual and lost by just two points (one shot). The two were neck-and-neck the entire match and the other competitor took over in the last shot. Cecelia did incredibly well the entire match. The team tied together a solid score just two points below our season best.”
Ossi’s 597 ties her personal best and earned a sixth-place finish in the event. She made the final in the air rifle event and placed second there.
The Cornhuskers were followed by No. 7 Air Force with 4,708 points. Two Falcons earned all-conference honors in air rifle as sophomore Lauren Hurley placed third and junior Peninah D’Souza placed sixth.
Both Hurley and D’Souza shot a 596 in the air rifle competition to qualify for the final round. Hurley earned air rifle all-conference honors for the second time in her career. D’Souza earned all-conference for the first time.
The team score of 4,708 was the Falcons’ highest in the PRC Championship since that same score won the league title in 2019. The 4,708 is the fourth highest score for the Falcons this season and the second-highest road score of the year.
Finishing fifth overall was No. 11 Ohio State with 4,694 points, and Texas-El Paso with 4,567 points.
The Nanooks will next take part in the NCAA Qualifier on Feb. 18 at UT-El Paso. The qualifier is the fourth and final score utilized by the NCAA to determine the top eight teams that will take part in the NCAA Championships set to be held in Akron, Ohio.
