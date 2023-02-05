TCU Rifle

Katie Zaun and TCU coach Karen Monez are all smiles after the Horned Frogs rallied to win the conference title on Sunday. 

 TCU Athletics

A single shot. 

That was the margin as the TCU rifle team edged the University of Alaska Fairbanks 4,750 to 4,749 to claim the Patriot Rifle Conference championship Sunday at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium. 