Goldpanners 0805

Alaska's winning pitcher R.J. Aranda (left) celebrates with Griffin Harrison (No. 12) after his walkoff homer in Thursday's 12-2 win over the Las Vegas Gamblers.

Alexis Friedman / For the Daily News-Miner

 Alexis Friedman / For the Daily News-Miner

KEARNS, UTAH – Griffin Harrison and R.J. Aranda provided the individual effort; their Alaska Goldpanners’ teammates were the two-way beneficiaries.

With two on and one out in the bottom of the fifth, Harrison launched an up-and-in curve ball over the left-field wall to provide a 12-2 mercy rule, walkoff win over the Las Vegas Gamblers. The victory boosted the Panners to 32-14-1 on the season, though it doesn’t count in the pool play standings. There they remain 1-1 with tonight’s 7 o’clock game against the host Utah Marshalls remaining.  

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you