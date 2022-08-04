KEARNS, UTAH – Griffin Harrison and R.J. Aranda provided the individual effort; their Alaska Goldpanners’ teammates were the two-way beneficiaries.
With two on and one out in the bottom of the fifth, Harrison launched an up-and-in curve ball over the left-field wall to provide a 12-2 mercy rule, walkoff win over the Las Vegas Gamblers. The victory boosted the Panners to 32-14-1 on the season, though it doesn’t count in the pool play standings. There they remain 1-1 with tonight’s 7 o’clock game against the host Utah Marshalls remaining.
More importantly, in the format of the Marshall Gates World Series -- a tournament that could see a team potentially need 59 innings of pitching to win the title -- Harrison’s homerun saved his teammates from spending another two innings in the 95-degree Utah heat under a partly cloudy sky.
Likewise, credit Goldpanners’ starter Aranda for going five full innings. Though far from perfect – he walked five, hit three batters, threw a wild pitch, and saw two Gamblers reach on errors -- he didn’t give up a hit until the fifth inning.
“The best part of that is we saved Cole (Alexander),” Goldpanners manager Mark Lindsay said. Indeed, the 6-foot-6 utilityman from Georgetown, Texas had just finished warming up in the bullpen when Alexander’s one-out rocket soared over the left-field fence. Now, his relief innings can be saved for another outing.
“I really just didn’t want to change anything,” Aranda said. “I just want to be better each and every inning. I want to eliminate the two-out walks (seven of his free passes).”
Aranda was also buoyed by pitching with a lead as the Goldpanners scored in every inning, building an 8-0 lead.
Matthew Pinal singled with two out, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Alexander for a 1-0 lead in the first.
In the second, Brock Klezscz knocked a homer well beyond the right-field wall after Marty Munoz walked to lead off the inning, making it 3-0 Alaska.
Gamblers’ starter Junior Loukey allowed three more runs to score in the third with the bases loaded when he consecutively hit Munoz, walked Cayden Clark and hit Brock Rudy.
Munoz – who had one homerun for the summer entering the week – again knocked a ball out of the park in the fifth after Blake Hiraki had doubled to make it 8-0 Alaska.
“I’m just feeling good right now, that’s all I can say,” said Munoz, who upped his batting average in Utah to .714 with three free passes, a single, a triple, and two home runs for a total of nine runs batted in. “That’s my job… helping the team win and that’s my job.”
Munoz also fielded his position as a tournament Golden Glove candidate, registering six assists on groundouts including a double play.
Entering the bottom of the fifth with an 8-2 lead after Aranda gave up a pair of runs on two doubles, two walks and a single, the prospect of ending the game early seemed diminished.
But Rudy opened the inning by reaching first after the Las Vegas catcher lost the third strike and Rudy beat out the throw. Kleszcz then doubled, Alexander walked and Millikan drove Rudy home on a successful bunt.
That set the table for Harrison’s game-winning shot.
“I knew something slow was going to come because last at-bat he got me out on that pitch,” Harrison said. “It feels amazing – trying to save (catcher) Blake’s legs behind the plate, save our guys, save our arms for the rest of the tournament. That means everything.”
