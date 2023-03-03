Hockey Week in Fairbanks has become one of the most anticipated winter events in the Interior and the 10-day extravaganza begins to unfold today.
“It’s always an ongoing process and we’re going to pull it off again this year,” said Randy Zarnke, president of the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame, which organizes the celebration of Fairbanks’ rich hockey history.
The puck drops on Hockey Week when the first clue in the Quest for the Golden Puck is posted on Friday morning on the Hockey Week in Fairbanks Facebook page.A new clue as to the puck’s whereabouts is published each day until it is found.
The finder receives a gold hockey pendant from Bishop’s Jewelry valued at $500.
Games featuring the Alaska Nanooks and Fairbanks Ice Dogs bookend the Hockey Week in Fairbanks festivities.
The Nanooks host the University of Lindenwood Lions on Friday and Saturday at the Carlson Center in the final home games of the season for Alaska. The Ice Dogs entertain the Kenai Peninsula Oilers on March 10-11 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Also this evening, ice artist Jim Warmer will unveil the Hockey Week in Fairbanks ice sculpture in a 6 p.m. ceremony in front of the Big Dipper.
The UAF Fun Zone, a series of hockey-oriented games for kids, will take place at 6 pm. today and Saturday at the Carlson Center prior to each game of the series with Lindenwood.
A new event this year – Hockey Hike — is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Carlson Center.
“It’s an event for families and individuals whether they are hockey fans or not,” said Zarnke. “Once you’ve completed the designated course, participants will be treated to hot chocolate and cookies and there may be other activities as well.”
The temperature will determine the length of the designated course.
Also on Saturday there will be the judging of the Back Yard Rink Contest. Families who have made back yard rinks submit videos of their hockey mecca and they are judged by fans who attend the judging event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lat 65 Brewery.
Sunday, there are 3-on-3 tournaments featuring various youth hockey divisions, starting at 9 a.m. on the outdoor rinks at the Big Dipper. The Alaska Nanooks annual awards banquet takes place at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Westmark Hotel.
Other highlights of next week’s schedule include the Nanooks and Ice Dogs reading to youngsters in elementary schools throughout the week, Hockey Night at the Hoo Doo Brewery on Tuesday and the Special Olympics of the Tanana Valley floor hockey team taking on the Nanooks at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the in Alaska Airlines Gym in the Patty Center.
“It’s always one of the most anticipated events for the UAF program every season,” Zarnke noted.
The final weekend of Hockey Week in Fairbanks is packed with events.
March 10 is Wear Your Favorite Jersey to School and Work Day, and March 11 features the Celebrity Games as well as the Fairbanks Hockey Extravaganza at the Big Dipper Ice Arena starting at 10 and 11 a.m., respectively.
Those events are followed by the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 4:30 p.m.
Sunday is designated at Roger McKinnon Day in celebration of the fabled owner of the hockey shop Sport King and original coach of Alaska Gold Kings. Also on Sunday, there are power skating clinics at the Big Dipper and the week concludes with the Skate the Lake event at 1 p.m. at Tanana Lakes.
There are free skate-sharpening clinics Saturday and March 10 at Play It Again Sports. Other events that last the entire month include a blood drive at the Blood Bank of Alaska and Hockey Project – Imagineering Lab at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum.