To dispel rumors, Friday night’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs game wasn’t this transplanted Texans’ first hockey game
It was my fourth.
When I sent a letter applying to the Daily News-Miner in 1991 that I made the mistake of referring to hockey as a “minor sport.” Hey, if it wasn’t football or spring football practice in Texas, it was simply an afterthought. The sports editor at the time explained my error in my rejection letter.
The obvious introduction to hockey for all of us Generation Xers was the Miracle on Ice in the 1980 Olympics at Lake Placid. I subsequently wrote my sixth-grade research paper on the sport.
The first hockey game I saw live was an exhibition NHL game in Oakland, California in 1988 as the league was testing the waters for expansion and the eventual birth of the San Jose Sharks. With my media pass (I was interning for a TV station) I was able to be rinkside and was amazed by the speed, power and crowd intensity.
The second game I attended was in 1995, when I ventured into Winnipeg to see the Jets play host to the Toronto Maple Leafs. I didn’t think I would tarnish the memory of seeing the sport played the way God intended it – with only “O, Canada” played before the opening faceoff – but I took in a Dallas Stars game in 2006.
Among minor-league teams I didn’t see play were the Texas Stars (though they are 4 miles from my home in Cedar Park) and the Columbus (Georgia) Cottonmouths. The latter’s advertising campaign was “Come see our yankees beat their yankees.”
n n n
Watching Kansas’ postseason success culminate in a fall of confetti in New Orleans Monday night, I couldn’t help but wonder if the 2022 men’s NCAA basketball crown will ultimately be celebrated by the University of Vacated. This would follow in the tradition of Reggie Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy and previous Final Four appearances by Louisville (NCAA champions with an asterisk in 2013) and Michigan, whose entire seasons from 1992-93 and 1995-99 were wiped out when NCAA investigations concluded.
For those with short memories – as clearly the Jayhawks’ athletics department is counting on – KU Coach Bill Self is named in the 2018 U.S. Department of Justice indictment that has already seen four head coaches (Louisville’s Rick Pitino, Arizona’s Sean Miller, North Carolina State’s Mark Gottfried, and most recently LSU’s Will Wade) lose their jobs and has sent two Adidas employees to prison. The strategy in Lawrence was to delay, delay, delay. Using the NCAA’s latest resource – the Independent Accountability Resolution Process – the Jayhawks are hoping to mediate an outcome far less severe than what the other institutions have faced.
Meanwhile, trying to restore institutional integrity comes with a price. The Oklahoma State program, which was named in the same indictment as Self and Kansas, cooperated with the NCAA inquiry and was banned from postseason competition this year. That’s right – same FBI indictment, same Big 12 Conference. One team was banned from postseason competition while one team posted a 72-69 win over North Carolina in the final game to be serenaded with “One Shining Moment.”
While neither CBS nor the NCAA was willing to call attention to the fact that the Jayhawks are facing five Level I infractions – the association’s most serious – and that Self is named in three of those, the outgoing coach at rival Kansas State was.
“We did it the right way,” Bruce Weber said after the Wildcats’ 14-17 season ended on the first night of the Big XII Tournament in Kansas City – a far cry from the SuperDome in New Orleans. “We did it with our guys graduating. ... I’m on the NCAA Ethics Committee. And in the meetings, I was told that they were going to take care of the people in the FBI stuff. So I told somebody, ‘I’m going to grow my hair until something happens.’ Obviously, it’s still growing. That’s the sad part of our business.”
n n n
This year’s Final Four also reminded me of a brush with greatness I had once upon a time (May 1990) when I spent two weeks swimming and working out at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. At lunch one day, I looked out the cafeteria window and saw former University of Texas basketball coach Bob Weltlich walking toward the door. USA Basketball was also at the center, selecting its teams for the upcoming summer events.
I was in line just ahead of my University of Texas coach, Eddie Reese. After Weltlich said hi to us, he introduced Eddie to Mike Krzyzewski. “Sheesh,” I thought to myself. “One of these two guys is quite possibly going down in history as the greatest coach in any sport in NCAA history, and the other guy coaches basketball at Duke.”
Reese’s squad finished second at NCAAs this year, his 35th Top 3 finish in a career that includes 15 national titles. That was probably one of the few times Coach K wasn’t the most accomplished coach in the room.
n n n
Thanks to all who have reached out to welcome me to the community. My goal is to emphasize local coverage while providing as much national content as events warrant and space allows. To do that, I need to know what’s happening, and I encourage (cajole, plead, am even willing to beg) that you reach out to me with schedules of local sporting events. Spring high school sports are on the near horizon, and I hope to start making contact with UAF coaches as they prepare for next year.
Based on space available, I’d ultimately love to have an NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball roundup each day – especially as the first two head into the playoffs. Major events like the Masters, Kentucky Derby, Olympics, World Cup soccer, etc., will always receive the coverage they deserve. (Warning: I’m also a huge fan of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.)
Otherwise, I’m aware that I’m building your sports section, so please feel free to always contact me with your questions, suggestions and feedback.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at jolsen@newsminer.com or 907-459-7530.