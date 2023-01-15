High School Basketball

Selena Moore/For the News-Miner

The West Valley Wolfpack boys basketball team landed a 77-33 win over the Lathrop Malemutes Friday night.

An inescapable full-court press was the key to success in the West Valley High School boys basketball team 77-33 rout of the Lathrop Malemutes at Lathrop High School on Friday.

After winning the opening tip-off, the Wolfpack applied steady pressure that the Malemutes struggled to adjust to in the second night of play of the Coach Joe T. Classic Tournament.