An inescapable full-court press was the key to success in the West Valley High School boys basketball team 77-33 rout of the Lathrop Malemutes at Lathrop High School on Friday.
After winning the opening tip-off, the Wolfpack applied steady pressure that the Malemutes struggled to adjust to in the second night of play of the Coach Joe T. Classic Tournament.
“Our coach wants us to get out early and cause havoc,” Wolfpack senior Malachi Bradley said.
And cause havoc they did, led by Bradley and fellow senior Stewart Erhart, West Valley took advantage of numerous Lathrop turnovers, shooting their way to a 10-0 lead in the opening minutes.
Freshman Luke Skinner finally broke through the pressure and put the Malemutes on the scoreboard near the four minute mark, putting up an easy bucket followed shortly by another from behind the arc. Skinner led his team with 13 points in the game.
Bradley had a game high 21 points for the Wolfpack, 14 of which came in the first quarter. Erhart took over for the Wolfpack in the second quarter, putting up 13 of his 17 game points, while together the team outscored the Malemutes 53-19 in the half.
“We definitely got a lot of second chance points on our rebounds,” Bradley said. “We were great in defensive transitions and we knew where our man was, we just picked them up quick.”
West Valley pulled their press after the half and sent in reinforcements, with nearly all of the Wolfpack bench earning some minutes of play.
Trevor Thomas led the Malemutes in the second half of the game, chipping in six for the team.
West Valley outscored Lathrop 24-14 on the half to end the game up 77-33.
““Every time in practice we go in and work hard and set up a game plan and we came out here and executed,” Erhart said. “We had good intensity, good energy, we were working hard.”
The earlier girls matchup between Lathrop and West Valley was a nailbiter. After trailing the Malemutes for the first three quarters, the Wolfpack girls turned it on in the fourth to make it 35-39 with 36 seconds left.
A successful freethrow by West Valley’s Aysha Peter, followed by another Wolfpack bucket put the team within one in the final seconds of the game.
Despite the Wolfpack attack, the Malemutes managed to hold possession in the final seconds and eke out the 39-38 win.
Lathrop’s Jayda George had a game-high 14 points and Amy Pilon added 10 for the Malemutes.
Aaliah Hanson was the leading Wolfpack scorer, dropping in nine, while Arianne Derrickson, Twila Strom and Peter chipped in seven each.
In the final day of tournament play on Saturday, the Lathrop boys and girls teams will face the visiting Nome-Beltz Nanooks, while West Valley teams take on the Eielson Ravens.