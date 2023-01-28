Ice Jam

Lathrop’s Jayda George (No. 11) and West Valley’s Jasmine LoRee battle for position during the Wolfpack’s 45-35 win at the Ice Jam Tournament on Friday.

 Mark Lindberg / For the Daily News-Miner

The West Valley High School girls basketball team were undefeated in three days of tournament play to take first place in the Ice Jam Tournament at West Valley High School this weekend.

The Wolfpack topped the visiting Valdez Bucanneers 51-21 in the final game on Saturday to claim the girls top spot.