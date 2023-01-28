The West Valley High School girls basketball team were undefeated in three days of tournament play to take first place in the Ice Jam Tournament at West Valley High School this weekend.
The Wolfpack topped the visiting Valdez Bucanneers 51-21 in the final game on Saturday to claim the girls top spot.
According to first-year head coach Andrea Nield, it’s the first time since the tournament’s inception that the West Valley girls team has won the championship.
“As a first-year coach, it’s pretty cool,” Nield said by text message, “We made school history.”
The win came after West Valley defeated Lathrop High School 45-35 on Friday and downed Palmer High School 46-35 in the opening game on Thursday.
“I like how we move on defense and our aggressiveness on offense,” Nield said.
West Valley junior and tournament MVP Aysha Peter put up 12 of her game-high 16 points in the first half on Saturday as the Wolfpack outscored the Buccaneers 25-8 in the half.
Twila Strom added nine for the Wolfpack, all from behind the arc, while teammate Talia Wentz also chipped in nine. Wolfpack players Aaliah Hanson and Kameraon Barlett were named to the All Tournament team.
The Lathrop High School girls team finished second in the tournament after defeating the Palmer Moose 42-35 in their matchup on Saturday.
The Malemutes had a narrow 16-14 lead at the half before the Moose went on a run, outscoring the Malemutes 18-11 in the third to put them up 32-27 heading into the final quarter.
Early in the fourth, Lathrop senior Ashlyn Parduhn sunk a three to bring the team within one, 33-32. The Moose struggled to complete an offense after that, and pair of successful buckets from behind the arc by the Malemutes Nevaeh Moreland sealed the deal.
“Our communication on defense worked really well and down low our players communicated well,” Parduhn said. “That really helped us finish the game.”
The Malemutes had three players in double figures including Parduhn with 14, Amy Pilon with 14, and Moreland with 12.
After being dealt their first loss of the season against No. 2 Dimond in overtime Friday, the West Valley boys team cruised to a 64-26 win over Valdez on Saturday.
The win secured a second-place tournament finish for the Wolfpack.
“Yesterday we weren’t doing what we practiced,” West Valley’s Stewart Erhart said. “Today we focused on just being more of a team, not taking quick shots, letting everybody touch the ball.”
The Wolfpacks JaMari Sims got things started for the team with a pair of baseline threes in the opening minutes of the game.
“I just got into the flow,” Sims said.
Sims’ buckets along with big contributions from Erhart and Malachi Bradley put the team up 41-16 at the half.
The Wolfpack’s relentless defense made it difficult for their opponents to develop and complete plays and the Buccaneers scored just 10 points in the second half.
“We struggled with confidence we were a little bit nervous,” said the Bucs’ Payton Gage.
Bradley had a game high 21 points for the Wolfpack, while Erhart dropped in 19. Gage was the leading scorer for Valdez with 15 points.