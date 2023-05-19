West Valley High School continued their winning ways Monday at home. The Wolfpack collected 16 hits in a 16-6 win against the Lathrop Malemutes on a windy evening at Marlin Field.
West Valley freshman pitcher Kelly Leak looked like a seasoned veteran on the mound, earning the win while only allowing one run in four innings. He picked up four strikeouts.
Sophomore Liam Irish had a monster game for the Pack. He went 4-5 from the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. Irish was also a menace on the base paths as he nabbed four stolen bases.
Wolfpack senior Grant Swarthout joined the hit parade, going 3-4 with two RBI’s and scoring twice.
Wolfpack teammate Jackson Taylor finished 2-5 with two RBIs. Taylor scored three times.
Lathrop pitcher Jeremiah Forquer was roughed up for eight earned runs in the loss. His teammate, Hunter Clements, led the Malemutes at the plate finishing 1-2 with two RBIs.