West Valley
West Valley High School senior centerfielder Grant Swarthout tracks a deep fly ball against Lathrop Monday, May 15, 2023.
 Photo by Jim Roon

West Valley High School continued their winning ways Monday at home. The Wolfpack collected 16 hits in a 16-6 win against the Lathrop Malemutes on a windy evening at Marlin Field.

West Valley freshman pitcher Kelly Leak looked like a seasoned veteran on the mound, earning the win while only allowing one run in four innings. He picked up four strikeouts.