New school records, strong team performances, and high levels of positivity and camaraderie were on full display Saturday on day two of the Alaska Region VI 2023 Regionals at West Valley High School.

West Valley high school’s Alex Emmers officially set the school record in high jump with his jump of 6 feet, 7 inches in day one, ranking him first in the state for the season. Additionally, teammate Emanuel Bostwick’s 6-foot, 4-inch jump placed him second in the state.