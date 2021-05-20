Two of the last three times the West Valley Wolfpack faced off against the Lathrop Malemutes, the game ended in comeback walk-off wins for Lathrop.
While it nearly happened again Tuesday night at Marlin Field, the Wolfpack made sure the final result would be different.
Olav Moeller pitched a complete game while going 2-for-3 from the plate with one run and one RBI to lead West Valley to a 4-3 victory over the Malemutes.
While the Wolfpack defeated Lathrop 9-2 on May 11th, the first game of the season between the two squads ended with West Vally blowing a 6-2 lead in the final two innings as Lathrop won on a walk-off walk. The last time the two teams played, the Wolfpack were up 3-0 and gave up two runs in the final inning to lose yet again. While The Malemutes were able to pull back within one in the final inning Tuesday night, Moeller got West Valley out of the inning and the game with the win.
West Valley struck first in the bottom of the third when Moeller’s RBI single scored Grant Swarthout. Moeller scored right after when William Boswood’s pop fly was dropped by the Lathrop fielder to make it 2-0 Wolfpack.
Teagan Emerson’s RBI double managed to score Jackson Taylor to make it a 3-0 game.
Faolua Lucas Malaepule scored on a passed ball in the top of the fifth to get Lathrop on the board, but West Valley answered in the bottom of the inning when Gannon Young’s RBI groundout scored Caden Davis to make it 4-1.
In the top of the sixth, Jagan Nautiyal’s RBI groundout scored Fletcher Burnett to cut the deficit to two runs for Lathrop. Thomas Forquer’s single scored Malaepule in the top of the seventh to pull Lathrop within one and West Valley got the feeling they’d seen this movie before. A strikeout from Moeller and a groundout right after ended the threat and the game in West Valley’s favor, however.
Moeller gave up eight hits, but also struck out four batters and only gave up one earned run. Emerson (2-for-4, one RBI) and Davis (2-for-3, one run) also had solid days for the Wolfpack. Fletcher Burnett was solid from the plate (2-for-4, 1 run) and the mound (eight hits, two earned runs, seven K’s) while Malaepule was a perfect 2-for-2 with two runs for Lathrop and Cameron Walner added two hits.
Lathrop plays Monroe on Thursday in a double-header at Growden beginning at 5 p.m. with game two scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Meanwhile West Valley will play North Pole the same day at 6 p.m. At this time, a location for that game has not been set on the public schedule.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.