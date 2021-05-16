For the second straight match, West Valley opted to give the bulk of their starters a rest and play the younger group.
For the second straight match, the Wolfpack still came away with a victory.
Bryan Roucheleau scored two goals to lead West Valley in an 8-0 victory over the Ben Eielson Ravens Saturday afternoon at FYSA.
The Wolfpack took the same approach to their game against Delta earlier this week. They have one more non-conference match against North Pole on Tuesday before their biggest game of the year: Their final regular season game and conference match against Lathrop.
The winner of the Lathrop-West Valley game will earn the second seed in the State Tournament. Should the game end in a tie, Lathrop would get the two seed based on conference record.
“We were just using (today’s game) to develop our younger players,” said assistant coach Mike Dow. “We were trying to focus on possession of the ball, playing fast, and we got the result that was great bonus as well.”
As for the Ravens, they’ll have one last chance to get a win this year on Tuesday when they play Lathrop. Eielson is winless on the year and have scored just two goals all season.
“I think this was a big eye opener,” said head coach Rikk Mattheson. “Apparently we did not come here to play. Our hats off to West Valley. They did a great job and they have a great passing game. They outplayed us today, but it was evident that we did not show up ready to play as well.”
It only took West Valley two minutes to score their first goal of the contest when Roucheleau put one in the back of the net to make it 1-0. It only took another two minutes for Noah Potter to make it a 2-0 game with his goal. Two was the Wolfpack’s favorite number as it was just 120 seconds later when Roucheleau scored the third goal of the game for West Valley and already get it to 3-0.
It was a little longer before the fourth goal as Joshua Myers scored four minutes later to make it 4-0. The Ravens defense settled in after that as both teams were scoreless after that until the 59th minute when Theo Hilpert scored. Three minutes after that, William Guevara put one in the net to make it 6-0. Another six minutes went by before Owen Bateman moved the score to 7-0. Corin Baranoski added the final goal of the game in the 70th minute.
