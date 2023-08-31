West Valley volleyball

West Valley volleyball player Charlotte Curry goes up for the ball against North Pole on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. 

 Courtesy of Nancy Noll

The West Valley Volleyball Invitational takes place from Sept. 1-2.

The tournament features 10 teams: West Valley, Lathrop, Monroe, Hutchinson, North Pole, Eielson, Bartlett, Mt. Edgecumbe, Valdez and Wasilla.