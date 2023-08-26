CHENA LAKE — Operating under a slightly overcast sky and perfect weather for distance running, area runners converged for what was the second race of the season for most teams.
The trails at Chena Lake made for much faster times than the Birch Hill Invitational a week prior. Familiar faces, including those from further-ranging locales, controlled the races.
The girls race appeared decided within the first mile, and it wasn’t won by any of the Fairbanks North Star Borough athletes.
Instead, Tri-Valley sophomore Taylor Eddington took command almost instantly. The defending ASAA Division III state champ won by forty seconds, and she didn’t even reach her time goal.
“I like front-running,” Eddington said. “But it’s just hard to see how far the person is behind me to see if I should push further or recover and keep that steady pace or make a bigger gap.”
Eddington wanted to use the flat course to break the 20-minute barrier for the first time, but she still ran a season’s best mark of 21:07.
Nicholas Hecht had a similar outcome in the boys race, to a lesser extreme, even if he wasn’t as familiar with leading a race. The West Valley senior was the top returner from this meet last year, when he was competing for North Pole.
Hecht crossed the line in 17:38, eight seconds ahead of a pair of runners from Delta Junction and Valdez. He too was hoping to run a personal best {in the 16:30 range} after running 16:55 at the same meet last season, but he found the frontrunning role to be a largely unfamiliar one.
West Valley teammate Cirdan Vonnahme, who won the Birch Hill Invitational, was taking the SAT on Saturday morning. West Valley still won the meet with a team score of 40 points and all five scorers in the top-15 individual spots.
“I tried to stick with the people who were going to go out a little too hard and kind of run my own race and try to stay mentally tough just being by myself on the course,” Hecht said.
Kieran Kaufman emerged as West Valley’s second scorer, running 17:53, and two Monroe Catholic runners — Tristin Nicholson and Asher McGlinchy — finished fifth and sixth, respectively, while running just over 18 minutes.
Jackson Guinn, representing Ben Eielson, came across the line next, followed by Lathrop’s Paxson Ott in eighth place. The Malemutes, who won at Birch Hill, finished a distant second this time around with 84 points. Monroe Catholic had 40 points through four runners but finished third in the team race. Delta Junction placed fourth among roughly a dozen teams.
West Valley also won the girls team race, with 31 points. Anna Bailey finished runner-up in 21:47, and three other Wolf Pack runners joined her in the top seven. Lathrop, which won the Birch Hill Invitational on the girls side as well, finished runner-up in its second meet with 43 points. Solveig Finstad, finishing third, was the Malemutes’ top runner.
Monroe Catholic, led by Anya Simard in fifth place, finished third in the team race. That matched the team standings on the boys side. A number of area teams will race again next Saturday at the Delta Invitational.