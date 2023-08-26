North Pole Invitational

Runners start off the boys race at the North Pole Invitational Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Chena Lake Recreation Area. 

 Gavin Struve/News-Miner

CHENA LAKE — Operating under a slightly overcast sky and perfect weather for distance running, area runners converged for what was the second race of the season for most teams.

The trails at Chena Lake made for much faster times than the Birch Hill Invitational a week prior. Familiar faces, including those from further-ranging locales, controlled the races.