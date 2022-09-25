Region VI Cross-Country

Runners take off to start the Region VI Cross-Country Championships at Fairbanks Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. 

 Selena Moore/For the Daily News-Miner

West Valley High School cross-country runners swept the top individual and team spots in both Division I varsity races of the Region 6 Cross-Country Championships at the Fairbanks Golf Course on Saturday.

The Galena Hawks took the top team spot in the boys Division II varsity race.

