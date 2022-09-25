West Valley High School cross-country runners swept the top individual and team spots in both Division I varsity races of the Region 6 Cross-Country Championships at the Fairbanks Golf Course on Saturday.
The Galena Hawks took the top team spot in the boys Division II varsity race.
Lathrop runner Amy Pilon led the charge from the starting line in the girls 5-kilometer race, which included Division I and II runners. Pilon led for the first lap around the course before being passed on the second lap by a pack of West Valley runners who had been hot on her heels.
“Usually when I run, if I keep the same pace from the start, I don’t do as well so I like to run the first mile faster than the rest and then see where it goes from there,” Pilon said. “Towards the second lap I started not to feel so good and I have some issues with my feet that started acting up and just made me fall behind.”
After passing Pilon, Wolf Pack freshman Anna Bailey sped to a first-place individual finish in 21 minutes, 8 seconds, leading five teammates in the Top 10.
“I was just trying to stay with Amy on the second lap,” Bailey said. “I thought I could pass and after that I just ran.”
Bailey was followed closely by teammate Stella Organek in 21:10, while North Pole’s Danika Dawley took third in 21:17,
The West Valley girls claimed the top Region 6 spot with a team score of 26, while North Pole was second with 52 points.
In the boys Division I varsity 5k race, West Valley’ Shane Fisher won in 16:02, breaking the course record set last year by former Wolf Pack standout Daniel Abramowicz. Fisher’s finish, though not quite the goal he was aiming for, put him nearly a minute ahead of teammates Cirdan Vonnahme, second in 16:54 and Nick Buth, third in 16:57.
“I came in really nervous because of [my] time goal,” Fisher said after the race. “But we wanted to sweep the top three.”
That sweep, along with three other top ten finishes, earned the Wolfpack boys the Regional title with a team score of 19. The Malemutes took second with 44 team points.
In the boys Division II race, a pack of runners from multiple schools traded leads until Valdez runner Rafe Caruthers managed to break from the pack in the final stretch.
“My goal was to stay right behind those first few people and pass them right at the end,” Caruthers said.
His 18:25 was just 1 second ahead of Preston Kopp of Galena.
The top two teams and the top 10 runners will race in the state championship Oct. 8 in Anchorage.
Contact freelance writer Selena Moore at moore.selenaa@gmail.com.