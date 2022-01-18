The Hutchison Hawks boys bounced back from a blowout loss in Day 2 to the eventual champion Houston Hawks to take third place in a win over the home team Delta Junction Huskies, 55-48, at the Dean Cummings Memorial Basketball Tournament.
Evan Moss finished with 19 points while Ryan Young had 13. Jake Rosenthal chipped in with 6 points but it was his defense that included drawing four offensive fouls that help fuel the Hawks win. Moss and Young took home some hardware as they were named to the all tournament team and Young added some more as he won the three point contest.