The mood was cheery and even festive at Raven Home School on Thursday evening as the institution hosted a party for West Valley soccer outside midfielder Jacee Chaffey.
Seated at a table brightened up with a maroon Coe College Kohawk banner, Chaffey sat alongside her parents and high school coach as she signed her letter of intent while friends, teammates, teachers and her coach from youth soccer cheered.
Coe, a private liberal arts college, has one of the most enigmatic mascot names in college sports. They're called the Kohawks, and the name originated in 1922 at the suggestion of a professor who married what he said was a Native American term for “Like the” and “Hawk,” a shortening of Iowa’s nickname, the Hawkeye State.
Chaffey is joining Coe’s program in a period of rebuilding. The Division III Kohawks endured a 1-15-1 season in 2022, and their record in conference play was 1-7. Swift, with the power and speed that make her a scoring threat, the soft-spoken, 110-pound Chaffey said she has joined a team where her Coe recruiting coach James Culotta assured her that she might start as a first-year player.
“Right off the bat Coach said I’d get lots of minutes,” she said. “He sees me as a goal scorer.”
Becoming a college player was always her dream.
“I started playing soccer at age 4 and loved the sport from the first moment,” she said following her signing. “It’s an aggressive, physical sport that matches my style of play.”
Wolfpack soccer coach David Powers said academically-respected Coe College is a match for his former player. “She has great parents,” he said. “She has a 3.8 grade-point average and is a pretty awesome student.”
Chaffey told the News-Miner that she’s always looked for challenges a little above her ability level. She said that since the age of four she’s tried to be committed in everything she did.
Former Coach Logan Lyle recalled about Chaffey: “Whenever a new drill was introduced, she was first to volunteer to give it a try. She was always first on the field and the last off it.”
Lyle said Chaffey’s greatest skill is her vision. “While playing she has the ability to see the entire field,” he said.
Her longterm plan after Coe College is to gain acceptance into a medical school to become an orthodontist.
Contact Managing Editor Hank Nuwer at hanknuwer@newsminer.com or 907-459-7582.