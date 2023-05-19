The mood was cheery and even festive at Raven Home School on Thursday evening as the institution hosted a party for West Valley soccer outside midfielder Jacee Chaffey.

Seated at a table brightened up with a maroon Coe College Kohawk banner, Chaffey sat alongside her parents and high school coach as she signed her letter of intent while friends, teammates, teachers and her coach from youth soccer cheered.

