State Quarterfinals

West Valley’s Koen Aitken takes a stab at the ball during the first half of the boys D1 state quarterfinal match against Lathrop High School in Anchorage on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

 Selena Moore/For the News-Miner

A season’s worth of Fairbanks soccer rivalry was settled in 15 minutes as the West Valley High School boys team downed Lathrop High School 2-0 in the final minutes of their quarterfinal match of the ASAA D1 State Championships at Service High School in Anchorage on Thursday.

The Railbelt Conference rivals faced off twice in regular season play, including a tie in their first home match of the season.

Contact freelance writer Selena Moore at moore.selenaa@gmail.com