In the first gridiron matchup of Fairbanks North Star Borough teams this fall, West Valley prevailed over North Pole, 36-27. The Wolf Pack led the entire game and took firm control in the second half.

The evening held a festive atmosphere even before the game was in hand, as the Wolf Pack were holding Homecoming. They celebrated with their highest-scoring output of the season and a memorable performance from quarterback/defensive back Leyton Nield.

