In the first gridiron matchup of Fairbanks North Star Borough teams this fall, West Valley prevailed over North Pole, 36-27. The Wolf Pack led the entire game and took firm control in the second half.
The evening held a festive atmosphere even before the game was in hand, as the Wolf Pack were holding Homecoming. They celebrated with their highest-scoring output of the season and a memorable performance from quarterback/defensive back Leyton Nield.
The Patriots began with the ball but shot themselves in the foot from the start, which became a theme, getting a long return called back, then fumbling on their second play from their own 20-yard line.
A few plays later, Leyton Nield found Michael Donovan wide open in the end zone for a touchdown and ran in a two-point conversion himself for an 8-0 lead.
North Pole found a response, moving the ball through the air themselves before pushing it into the end zone on the ground from the edge of the goal line. But the visitors didn’t find the same success trying for a two-point conversion attempt.
In the second quarter, Leyton Nield found brother Halen Nield wide open beyond midfield, and although the latter had to wait up for the pass, he secured the catch, broke a tackle and raced to the endzone for a 75-yard touchdown. Leyton Nield then found running back Zaire Stebbins for the two-point conversion to go up two scores, 16-6.
North Pole responded, as quarterback Braidin Martin picked up a first down across the 50-yard line with a run, and running back Ivan Nicholson followed with a first down run of his own. Penalties stalled the drive until Martin found Logen Bellmay for an impressive touchdown catch on fourth down. North Pole again proved unable to convert on the two-point conversion late in the first half.
The fireworks continued in the moments before halftime.
Leyton Nield connected with a receiver for another long touchdown, this time to Greyson DeVaughn as he came across the middle then caught a block to race for about an 80-yard score and extend the hosts’ lead. Nield found Darren Benedetti for the two-point conversion to go up 24-12.
“Greyson bailed me out on one of them, the majority of people were open,” Leyton Nield said postgame of his receivers. “I’m glad they ran their routes at 100% (effort).”
Nield finished with over 200 yards through the air and five total touchdowns, including three passing scores, and made several critical defensive plays in the second half.
However, a penalty set the Patriots up with the ball near midfield just before halftime. Devon Cooper-Jackson brought them near the Wolf Pack 30-yard line with a run before Martin weaved in and out of the defense and beat everyone to the corner of the endzone for a score. The Patriots made an extra point try to cut their deficit to 24-19 going into the locker room.
West Valley was set to receive the ball in the second half with a lead, but North Pole made things interesting by sending a high-arcing kick within the 20-yard line that took a wonky bounce and was recovered by the Patriots. However, North Pole turned the ball over on downs before gaining a first down.
West Valley’s first drive of the half was prolonged with a running into the punter call. West Valley kept its offense on field for a later fourth down, and Nield flipped a touchdown pass initially, but the Wolf Pack were moved back due to an illegal man downfield. On the second fourth-down attempt from further out, Nield found Stebbins for a score to go up 30-19.
Minutes later, North Pole neared the red zone but fumbled, and Leyton Nield scooped the ball up and returned it for a score just before the end of the third quarter. The score stayed at 36-19 in favor of the Wolf Pack for much of the fourth quarter.
The Patriots drove into Wolf Pack territory with under five minutes remaining but had a touchdown called back and then threw an interception into the end zone to none other than Leyton Nield. The two-way star said playing quarterback helps his vision on the other side of the ball.
“You’re kinda taught that,” Leyton Nield said. “(Being) quarterback requires you know what defense they’re in.”
Martin ran in a touchdown as time expired to make the final score a bit closer, and the Patriots successfully ran a two-point conversion to make the final score 36-27.
The two teams seemed like they could be headed in different directions, as North Pole entered the evening riding high off of its first win of the season. The Patriots staged a comeback last week to beat Wasilla, who beat West Valley in their opener a month ago. The Wolf Pack, meanwhile, fell short a week ago in a home comeback bid against Houston.
With Friday’s win, West Valley improved to 2-3 on the season, while North Pole dropped to 1-4.
“This is kinda what we’ve been hoping for for these guys,” West Valley head coach David DeVaughn said postgame. “Being able to come out and execute and ball control is kinda what I like to do, but we did it with a little more flash tonight in the air.”
West Valley hosts undefeated Soldotna next Friday, Sept. 15, while the Patriots will visit 2-3 Palmer. Both schools still have a date with two-time defending ASAA Division II champion Lathrop remaining. The Patriots will host the Malemutes on Sept. 22, while the Wolf Pack visit Lathrop a week later on Sept. 30 to end the regular season.