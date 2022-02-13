Despite subzero temperatures and slow snow, the West Valley High School boys and girls cross-country ski teams are headed to the state cross-country skiing championships.
Both teams took first place overall after the second day of racing in the Alaska School Activities Association Region VI Cross-country skiing championship hosted by Lathrop High School at Birch Hill Recreation Area on Saturday.
Overcoming a strong showing from Lathrop’s Abigail Haas, the West Valley relay team of Sonja Truffer, Hjelle Personius, Ingrid Baurick, and Zarah Laker-Morris placed first in the girls 4x3 kilometer relay event.
Haas, who won Friday’s individual race, skied the first leg for the Malemutes and built a margin of nearly two minutes over Truffer heading into the exchange zone for leg two.
The lead didn’t hold though, as Truffer tagged off to the Wolfpack’s Hjelle Personius, who closed the gap and put the Wolfpack team solidly into a lead place position for the remainder of the race.
“The downhills were really fast despite the snow being kind of slow. I caught Lathrop’s second skier up on sprint wall, this really steep hill,” Personius said. “Abigail is super speedy, so if I had started with her I think it would have been a different story.”
Haas was the only Malemutes skier in the top five of the girls individual race on Friday, and will also compete at the state championships to be held at Birch Hill Recreation Area on Feb. 24-26.
“I’m excited that the races will be here,” Haas said. “I was a little disappointed that we got crushed by West Valley today, but it’s always fun to ski at home.”
The Wolfpack boys No. 2 relay team of Elias Engman, Owen Wooller, Nick Buth and PJ Bragonier glided to a first place finish in a tight race that included several teams of West Valley skiers.
West Valley’s No. 1 relay team, led by Ezra West, was ahead by a small margin during the first lap.
West passed off to teammate Daniel Abramovich, with the Malemutes’ first skier only seconds behind, while Engman tagged off to Wooller ten seconds later.
Wooller poured on the speed and put his team in the lead heading into the final kilometer of leg two. Buth, who skied third, and Braonier, who skied the anchor leg, extended the gap, and the team finished ahead of the second place Wolfpack team, anchored by Josh Baurick, by over thirty seconds.
“Owen really opened up a big gap and got us into the lead,” Bragonier said. “Then Nick just cleaned up and I basically held off Josh.”
Baurick was first in Friday’s individual race, while Wolfpack teammates Eli Merrill, Bragonier, and Buth rounded out the top four. Lathrop skier Wells Loppet was fifth.