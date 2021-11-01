Sonic the Hedgehog’s always had the motto, “Got to go fast, got to go fast, got to go faster.” With all due respect to Sonic and the folks over at Sega, that motto should be turned over to Daniel Abramowicz.
Abramowicz, a senior at West Valley High School, has run just about every race there is and it seems like every time he runs, he keeps getting faster. That’s hard to imagine given how fast he’s been for the past few years.
This year alone, Abramowicz helped the West Valley boys finish second at the Track and Field State Championships with two first-place finishes and he nearly captured a third. He ran the 800 meter in 1:57.8, the 3200 meter in 9:39.65 and finished just 0.02 seconds shy of another first place finish as he ran the 1600 meter in 1:35.21.
He was regularly atop the leader board for cross country races this past season as well. He led the West Valley boys to a state championship as he finished first overall with a time of 16:12, a full 17 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
Then, Abramowicz continued to just keep getting faster at the nationally renowned Mt. Sac race in Walnut, California. The boys of West Valley were competing in the top competition level for high school running and finished second overall. Abramowicz, however, not only finished first overall, he was set a new PR with a time of 15:08.9, a full 46 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. It was an honor that wasn’t lost on the young super speedster.
“I really wasn’t expecting it,” he said. “I went into it hoping I’d get a decent time and thinking I’d get, like, 10th to 20th ... At the state meet I didn’t really have a ton of competition. I had a few people who ran with me, but they fell back, so I just wanted to really push myself and see what was possible.”
What’s possible is that Abramowicz is one of the fastest male runners to come out of the state in recent history and he’s shown it over the past several years. He’s already collected more hardware than most runners do in a career and he still has one more track and field season to go. He credits former West Valley cross country coach Dan Callahan and and current Wolfpack head coach Hannibal Grubis for helping him reach new heights.
“They both helped me out a ton,” said Abramowicz. “Dan Callahan was my freshman and sophomore coach and he’s been really helping me understand the technical side of running so he’s helped me understand the race courses and stuff. Coach Grubis has been helping me with personal workouts and stuff which has really helped me grow a lot.”
It’s not just about the numbers he posts when he’s running. Abramowicz is a phenomenal student and West Valley was awarded at the state cross country meet for the highest cumulative GPA among teams competing at state. It’s hard to imagine how he can keep getting faster on the course and keep putting up the GPA he has.
“It’s definitely a lot of work,” said Abramowicz. “I spend a lot of my days just running and doing homework, but I’m looking forward to the future. I want to go to a good college so I figured this is the best way to ensure I do. I love running and it’s really important to me, but I also want to make sure that academics and other aspects of my life are maintained as well.”
Abramowicz isn’t sure just yet where he’ll go to school. He just came back from visiting colleges along the California coast that were interested in him for both his academics and running ability. His goal is to run in college and he’s open to running professionally if the opportunity presents itself.
No matter where he goes or what he does next, though, running will always be a part of who he is.
“Running is a really huge part of my life and I want to keep it going no matter what,” Abramowicz said. “I’ll definitely always run for fun. It’s something I do to relax and think over stuff so no matter what I’m always going to run.”