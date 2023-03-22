Monroe Catholic vs. Colony

Antwuan Cooks/For the Daily News-Miner

Monroe Catholic’s Trevor Mahler (No. 22) drives toward the basket during the Ram’s 45-30 win over Colony Wednesday night at the Alaska Airlines Center auxiliary gymnasium in Anchorage.

 Antwuan Cooks/For the Daily News-Miner

The No. 1 seed West Valley High School boys are a game closer to claiming the ASAA State Basketball Tournament championship following their 60-37 win over Juneau Douglas on Wednesday.

“I’m happy with our performance,” Wolfpack coach Colten Growden said after the game. “We came out, started with an 11-0 run, put the foot on the gas pedal, and didn’t really let up for the full first half.”