South Panola High School’s AFJROTC (1-0) defeated West Valley’s MCJROTC (0-1) 1022 to 836 in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League last week in a match held virtually.

Shooting a 271.2, Veronica Hernandez led South Panola — from Batesville, Mississippi — while West Valley’s Rahziel Brooks was at the front of the Wolfpack with a 240.5.