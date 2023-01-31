South Panola High School’s AFJROTC (1-0) defeated West Valley’s MCJROTC (0-1) 1022 to 836 in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League last week in a match held virtually.
Shooting a 271.2, Veronica Hernandez led South Panola — from Batesville, Mississippi — while West Valley’s Rahziel Brooks was at the front of the Wolfpack with a 240.5.
Teams from high schools and junior rifle clubs nationwide participate in the league, which is exclusive to athletes who have been competing in rifle competitions for less than a year.
Matches are modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted for the teenage athletes. All competitors take 30 shots — 10 in each of three positions (prone, standing and kneeling) — with each shot worth a maximum of 10.9 points.
The final score consists of each team’s top four individual scores.
West Valley’s MCJROTC, coached by SSgt. Travis Walker, has a bye this week. Their next match is against Redmond MCROTC during the week of Feb. 6-12.