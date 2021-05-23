You don’t often see home runs on the diamond in high school. If you’d been at the S. Davis Softball Complex Thursday evening, however, that’s exactly what you would’ve seen.
West Valley’s Tessa Lindberg homered over the left field fence to get a run that ended up being the difference in a 3-2 Wolfpack win over Monroe Catholic.
West Valley got off to a burning hot start when Kayla Anthony led the game off with a triple. She scored the next play when her twin sister Abbey Anthony was tossed on a 1-3 putout to first to make it a 1-0 game for West Valley. Lindberg hit her solo shot the next at-bat to put the Wolfpack up 2-0.
The Rams answered right back, however, as Kenady Ward and Casey Elterman picked up back-to-back singles before Delaney Ott eventually sent them both home to make it a 2-2 tie game.
The game went scoreless until the fourth inning, but that was when Abbey Anthony picked up a single to set the final score in motion. Lindberg’s single sent Anthony to 3rd base before she eventually scored on a passed ball to put the Wolfpack in the lead 3-2.
In the fifth, the Rams attempted to rally as Isa Stewart singled and got all the way to third on a pair of passed balls. Mayan Rojas was walked and stole second putting Monroe in position to at least tie and maybe win, but the Rams couldn’t send anyone home as West Valley took the game.
Makayla Mobley picked up the win for West Valley in throwing eight K’s, allowing five hits, and walking one. Ott took the loss for Monroe despite striking out ten batters.
“A good night for softball,” said Monroe head coach Joe Ribar. “The players had fun, played well, and gained experience which hopefully will be put to good use next week in our final four conference games.”
Monroe played Lathrop Friday night and will play Delta in a double-header Tuesday. West Valley played Lathrop Saturday in a game that ended after press time.
