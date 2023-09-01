Rain poured down for the start of West Valley’s first home game of the season, against Houston, and wind later entered the picture. Both teams’ play reflected the elements, as did the 14-8 final score.
Defensive aggression paid off, with each side consistently blowing up running plays in the backfield.
Despite strong field position both ways, neither offense picked up a first down through the first three combined drives. But on their third possession, the visiting Hawks broke a long return, crossing midfield and drawing a late hit flag that moved them to the 30-yard line.
The Hawks stayed on the field on fourth down and reached the first down marker for their first time of the night with a pass that the receiver took within the 5-yard line.
A sack sent the ball rolling out of bounds to nearly outside the redzone. But quarterback Carter Seime responded by throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Keldin Nicoll. That gave Houston a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.
West Valley then reached Houston territory but gave the ball back on a turnover on downs. The Wolf Pack got the ball back minutes later and had a 47-yard touchdown on a double handoff called back, leading to a punt. This one didn’t give the returner a chance to make anything happen, as it soared over his head and into the end zone.
West Valley got the ball back with two minutes remaining in the half but couldn’t move it through the air. That gave the Hawks over a minute left to operate. Seime connected with a receiver for nearly 40 yards after the catch and run, then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Taki Allen. Houston suddenly found itself ahead by two scores.
West Valley nearly scored before the break after Alex Emers returned the kickoff all the way to the opposing 20-yard line with 32 seconds remaining. A facemask prompted first and goal, but West Valley couldn’t get it in, completing their final pass just short of the goal line.
The Wolf Pack started the second half with the ball after deferring. Zaire Stebbins picked up 25 yards on the ground immediately before picking up another first down with a 12-yard carry to the opposing 30-yard line. Stebbens had a long touchdown run called back but scored from close range not long after.
“We did get the ground game going a little bit in the second half, so that was definitely a positive,” West Valley head coach David Devaughn said postgame.
The Wolf Pack attempted a two-point conversion, perhaps due to the wind, and converted. That cut the Hawks’ lead to 14-8, which proved to be the final score.
Taegan Bourne gave the hosts more momentum when he intercepted a Houston pass at West Valley’s 43-yard line. West Valley continued to feed the ball to Stebbins. They converted one fourth down with a pass to Darren Benedetti, but Benedetti couldn’t haul in a pass on the next set of downs, leading to a turnover on downs deep in Houston territory late in the third quarter.
The Wolf Pack defense held strong for no gain on 3rd & 2 and stopped the Hawks again at midfield for a turnover on downs, giving themselves a chance to tie or go ahead with 10 minutes and some change remaining.
On 4th & 4 at the opposing 42-yard line, they nearly found Benedetti until he was hit as he was bringing the ball toward his body.
West Valley got one more chance when the visitors punted the ball back to the West Valley 20-yard line 20 with 4:24 left in the game. Benedetti and Stebbins moved the Wolf Pack into opposing territory, and on 2nd & 20, Leyton Nield launched a 34-yard pass that was hauled in along the sideline by Halen Nield just outside the redzone.
The Wolf Pack faced third-and-long with under two minutes remaining and couldn’t connect, and a pass intended for Michael Donovan toward the end zone on fourth down fell barely incomplete.
“We’ve just gotta stop being our own worst enemy,” Devaughn said. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot right now.”
The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 1-3 at the season’s midway point and proved their closest game of the season after the previous three were each decided by at least 20 points. Houston, a Division III school, came away from the game 3-1. West Valley will host North Pole next Friday, Sept. 8.
The matchup also marked referee Rob Walkotte’s 600th game officiating.