West Valley fball

The stadium lights come on at West Valley's first home game of the 2023 season, against Houston. 

 Gavin Struve / News-Miner

Rain poured down for the start of West Valley’s first home game of the season, against Houston, and wind later entered the picture. Both teams’ play reflected the elements, as did the 14-8 final score.

Defensive aggression paid off, with each side consistently blowing up running plays in the backfield.

Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544