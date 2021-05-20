For the North Pole Patriots, Tuesday’s game against the West Valley Wolfpack was a tune-up for the state tournament. For the Wolfpack, it was a tune-up for Thursday’s game against Lathrop to determine state tournament seeding.
West Valley ended up getting the better end of the tune-up.
Adam Raygor earned a natural hat trick in the first half and the Wolfpack picked up a 4-1 win over the Patriots Tuesday night at FYSA.
Raygor scored his first goal at the 14th minute on a beautiful pass from Seth Phillips that Raygor turned and played a low powerful shot in the back post. Raygor scored again at the 27th minute on a header from a corner kick and added another goal at the 35th minute to make it 3-0 Wolfpack at halftime.
In the 62nd minute, there was a scramble for the ball in North Pole’s box and West Valley’s Luca Fochesatto ended up putting it in the net on a left-footer.
The Patriots earned their goal on a 25-yard shot that dipped under the bar from Gabe Hollett on an assist from Riley Walters. Coaches on both teams praised James Alshire’s play at keeper for the Patriots. Kyan Harnum played in the net for the first half while Ben Conn played in the second half for West Valley.
North Pole now heads to the state tournament while the Wolfpack will play a showdown versus Lathrop on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. Should Lathrop win or tie, they’ll earn the two seed. West Valley must collect the win in order to earn the two seed. Head coach Howard Maxwell believes his squad will be ready.
“It was senior night and all the seniors contributed and had a good time in their penultimate local match,” he said. “The Lads are focused now and ready for their match against the Malemutes. We anticipate a good show Thursday night.”
