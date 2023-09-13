Monroe vs West Valley

Gavin Struve / News-Miner

Monroe Catholic players surge toward the net in a three-set loss to West Valley on Tuesday.

 Gavin Struve / News-Miner

West Valley High School’s volleyball team ventured a few miles east on Thursday for their first Fairbanks road game this season. After a dominant first set, the Wolf Pack faced more resistance in the next two frames but ultimately swept Monroe Catholic High School.

In a loud quaint but loud gymnasium, the Wolf Pack appeared undaunted.

Contact Gavin Struve at gstuve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544