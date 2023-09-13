West Valley High School’s volleyball team ventured a few miles east on Thursday for their first Fairbanks road game this season. After a dominant first set, the Wolf Pack faced more resistance in the next two frames but ultimately swept Monroe Catholic High School.
In a loud quaint but loud gymnasium, the Wolf Pack appeared undaunted.
“I think after the tournament we hosted, we played really well against all of the Interior teams which brings us into every game feeling confident in our skill level,” West Valley head coach Stella Christmann said postgame. “My girls are ready to play wherever.”
West Valley controlled the first set, taking a quick 5-1 lead and holding a constant advantage. Though their lead built throughout, the Wolf Pack were boosted by an 8-0 run that spanned much of the middle of the set. Ultimately, the Wolf Pack won the opening frame, 25-9, scoring the final point on a Rams’ error.
The Wolf Pack scored first again in what proved to be the penultimate set, though the Rams stayed close, even taking an 8-6 lead with a flurry of unanswered points. Their advantage extended to 13-8. However, West Valley responded with an 8-0 spurt, just like they had in the middle of the previous set, to regain control.
From that point, West Valley never trailed in spite of Monroe Catholic’s best efforts. Another 6-0 run, to go up 23-15, gave the Wolf Pack a decisive lead. They won the middle set, 25-16.
The Rams turned the tables in the final set, scoring the first four points. But the Wolf Pack tied the set at 7-7 within a few minutes. That didn’t deter Monroe Catholic, which scored three straight. West Valley did the same in turn, prompting a 10-10 tie.
The Rams were next to strike in a set of runs, going ahead 14-10. But minutes later, the visitors held a 17-15 edge that they didn’t relinquish. Monroe Catholic didn’t go away easily, but the Wolf Pack went on to win the final set, 25-21, after scoring the final three points of the match.The match improved West Valley to 8-15-2 on the season and dropped Monroe Catholic to 1-10-3, according to MaxPreps results. Christmann, who was pleased with her team’s net presence and communication, is focusing most on the group’s consistency as they prepare to play both Lathrop and North Pole multiple times next month. Both have winning records.
“Obviously winning regionals is a great goal,” Christmann said. “I just want my team to play consistent, and getting young athletes to play consistent can be kind of a challenge sometimes. But just having them stay aggressive, stay confident and stay consistent (is the goal).”
The Wolf Pack will next play when they host Colony Sept. 21. It’s unclear when Monroe Catholic returns to the court, although the Rams are scheduled to face Ben Eielson High School twice in October.
Contact Gavin Struve at gstuve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544