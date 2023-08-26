West Valley Volleyball

West Valley’s Sage May (center) waits for the ball as her teammate Grace Troppmann (12) looks on. Photo taken during the 2021 season.

 News-Miner

The West Valley High School Wolf Pack defeated the Lathrop High School Malemutes in four sets (25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20) on Thursday night.

Stella Christmann, head coach of the Wolf Pack, was proud of her team’s performance. “My team played really well, they played really consistent and really aggressive,” she said.