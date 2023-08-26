The West Valley High School Wolf Pack defeated the Lathrop High School Malemutes in four sets (25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20) on Thursday night.
Stella Christmann, head coach of the Wolf Pack, was proud of her team’s performance. “My team played really well, they played really consistent and really aggressive,” she said.
Madison Inderrieden made her presence felt on the court for West Valley. She finished with 14 kills on a 41.2 kill percentage. Inderrieden finished with 20 digs, Kristy Miller led the team in that category with 28.
Despite the loss, the Malemutes had bright spots. Lillyanne Tansy led the team in kills. She finished the game with 11 total with a 27.5 kill percentage.
Neyah Bayless and Annebelle Foster both finished with 11 digs apiece, leading Lathrop in that category.
“We know going in, it would be tight,” said Lathrop head coach David Halbrooks about the game. “We definitely had our struggles, but we had our high points. We didn’t do anything wrong. We now have a better idea on what to work on to be better as a team. There’s no glaring deficiencies or anything like that.”
The Malemutes schedule is loaded with games heading into next week. They have their first home game of the season against Mt. Edgecumbe on Aug. 30 followed by another home game against Valdez the following day.
Lathrop will then take place in the West Valley Invitational on Sept. 1-2.
“I’m feeling confident that we will regroup,” Halbrooks said about the upcoming week. “It’s going to be a good test for us. Definitely looking forward to it.”
West Valley’s next scheduled matchup is a rematch against Lathrop at the West Valley Invitational.
“It’s going to be a really good tournament,” Christmann said. “I feel great about the team going forward. I just need to keep the girls consistent.”