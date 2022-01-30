The West Valley High School boys and girls basketball teams downed the Lathrop Malemutes in a pair of games on the second night of the Denali State Bank Ice Jam basketball tournament at West Valley High school on Friday.
The girls game was a nail-biter, with the teams trading leads multiple times in the final minutes of play. The teams were tied 31-31, before the Wolfpack’s senior forward Kaila Druck sunk a free throw with 10 seconds left to give the team a 32-31 victory over the Malemutes.
“I was so nervous before that shot,” Druck said. “I felt like if we lost, it would be that I lost.”
Both teams struggled to create plays and connect on shots throughout the game, leaving the Wolfpack up only 11-8 at the half.
“We were struggling to come together and play with intensity,” said the Wolfpack’s Kadence Brinkman.
The Malemutes, led by Amy Pilon, came out strong after the half, scoring 13 in the third period to put the team up 21-19 heading into the fourth.
Neither team was able to establish a decisive lead in the fourth, despite Malemute foul trouble which repeatedly sent the Woflpack to the line for the penalty shot. West Valley failed to connect and was seven of 17 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
With the score tied in the final seconds, an intentional foul call against Lathrop sent Druck to the line, where she sunk her second shot to put the Wolfpack ahead and ensure their 32-31 victory.
Pilon led all players with 12 points, while teammate Ashlyn Parduhn contributed eight for the Malemutes. The Wolfpack’s Aaliah Hanson was the only other player in double digits, putting up 11.
Boys
In the boys matchup, the Wolfpack shot their way to an early lead in their 58-41 victory over the Malemutes.
After winning the tip off, the Wolfpack’s Stewart Erhart connected on a pair of threes and a free throw, to put his team up 7-0 in the opening minutes of the game. With contributions from Elijah Dominique and Koltin Thompson, West Valley outscored the Malemutes 20-10 in the first period.
“I just came out with good energy and was shooting the ball. I felt confident in my shot,” Erhart said. “I’ve put in a lot of work on shooting.”
Lathrop rallied in the second, nearly matching the Wolfpack’s 15 second period points with 13 of their own. Intense pressure from West Valley’s defense, which ran a full court press for much of the game, kept the Malemutes from closing the gap and the teams went into the break with the Wolfpack up 35-23.
“They just didn’t handle the pressure well,” Thompson said.
West Valley came out sluggish after the half and Thompson was the only Wolfpack player to score in the period, putting up six from inside the paint.
“They switched to a man defense, they were in a zone, and it messed with us a little bit,” Thompson said.
The Wolfpack adjusted in the fourth, outscoring the Malemutes 17-11 in the period. Erhart added seven more points in the fourth, while Thompson and Dominique each chipped in four, to end the game with the Wolfpack up 58-41.
Thompson had a game high 24 points and was 7 of 7 from the free throw line, while Erhart ended the game with 20 for the Wolfpack and Dominique added 8. Rylee Corbett and Earl Parker put up 10 each for the Malemutes. Nine of Corbett’s points were from behind the arc.