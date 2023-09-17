Friday night the West Valley Wolfpack (2-3) hosted the Railbelt Conference leading Soldotna High School (5-0). Soldotna led from the very first play on their way to a 69-14 victory.
Soldotna started the game off with a kick return touchdown. Just seconds into the game it was a 7-0 Stars lead.
The Wolf Pack took the field, but couldn’t score.
The Stars scored again on the first play of the drive after taking over around the Wolf Pack 20-yard line. Their lead stood at 14-0 early in the first.
A West Valley punt gave Soldotna possession once again. A Wyatt Faircloth 35-yard rushing touchdown followed by an extra point extended the lead to 21-0.
West Valley moved the chains on offense for the first time with around seven minutes to go in the opening quarter. After showing signs of progress, the Wolf Pack were stopped by a turnover-on-downs.
The Stars got back to work on offense following the possession change. For the fourth straight drive in a row, the Stars had a touchdown. The lead extended to 28-0 late in the first.
The rout continued. At the end of the first the score stood at 35-0.
A 65-yard passing touchdown started the scoring for the Stars in the second. The lead grew to 41-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the half.
The West Valley offense continued to struggle as Soldotna regained possession with an interception. A 35-yard touchdown put the Stars up 48-0.
Another touchdown put the score at 55-0.
Afterwards, West Valley had a strong drive. They pushed inside the Soldotna red zone and scored their first touchdown of the game off a Leyton Nield quarterback keeper.
An ensuing two-point conversion made the score 55-8 with three minutes to go before half.
Soldotna got the points back on the following drive. The score was 62-8 heading into halftime. Both teams agreed to a continuous clock in the second half.
The Wolf Pack started off the second half strong. Starting at their own 35-yard line, West Valley moved down the field. They capped off the drive with a five yard rushing touchdown. The lead was cut to 62-14.
Soldotna scored one last touchdown with just over a minute remaining in the fourth. The final score showed a 69-14 defeat for West Valley
West Valley’s record now stands at 2-4 on the year. They take on the Palmer High School Moose at home next week at 7 p.m.
