Both the West Valley and Monroe Catholic girls soccer teams had already punched their tickets to the state tournament prior to Saturday evening’s non-conference game. As such, the two were really just playing tune-up for the postseason.
Still, the Lady Wolfpack are likely feeling good about their final result.
While the Lady Rams got the first goal on the board, West Valley scored eight unanswered goals afterward to take an 8-1 win.
Katie Robel got the Rams on the board first to make it 1-0. Things didn’t go well after that, but head coach John Mayer said the team was short-handed and focusing on not accumulating injuries before the state tournament.
While minute-by-minute goals were not available, West Valley head coach David Powers provided a scoring breakdown. Aubrey Stacey, a Northern Arizona University commit, scored two goals to lead the Wolfpack.
Ashley Atla, Erin Wallace, Adysen Kot, Jacee Chaffer, Gwen Bunch, and Izzy Widener each scored one goal for West Valley.
Monroe’s regular season is done, but will play in the state tournament.
West Valley will have a non-conference match against North Pole Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and one last conference match against Lathrop Thursday at 5:30 p.m..
