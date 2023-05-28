The West Valley boys soccer team pulled a narrow win against West Anchorage with penalty kicks at the ASAA Soccer State Championships consolation round Saturday in Anchorage.
West Valley and West Anchorage had never played head to head before, making this a much-anticipated matchup.
In the semi-final rounds Friday, the Wolfpack lost to South Anchorage and West Anchorage to Colony, leaving the two to compete for third Saturday.
West Valley had a few good chances throughout the second half but couldn’t manage to get the ball across the line. An attempt from Brody Haas bounced off both goal posts, and Tyson Crane and Koen Aitken were also denied by the frame, the two having shots come back off the crossbar.
West Anchorage’s defense held up to maintain a clean sheet through regulation, but couldn’t piece together an attack to grab a goal themselves.
The game ended tied at 0-0, forcing the teams into penalty kicks to determine a winner.
West Anchorage gave up the win due to a miss on their third penalty that hit off the crossbar, allowing West Valley to sneak out on top.
West Valley Junior Levi Aitken was awarded Player of the game.
Contact Mariana Low at mlow@newsminer.com