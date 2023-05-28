State Quarterfinals

West Valley’s Koen Aitken takes a stab at the ball during the first half of the boys D1 state quarterfinal match against Lathrop High School in Anchorage on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

 Selena Moore/For the News-Miner

The West Valley boys soccer team pulled a narrow win against West Anchorage with penalty kicks at the ASAA Soccer State Championships consolation round Saturday in Anchorage.

West Valley and West Anchorage had never played head to head before, making this a much-anticipated matchup.

