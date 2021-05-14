With Wednesday being a non-conference matchup, the West Valley boys soccer team opted to rest the bulk of their starters in favor of their JV squad.
In the end, the JV squad was all they needed to earn a decisive victory.
Lucas White and Adam Kawka scored two goals a piece to lead the charge as West Valley successfully defeated Delta 6-1 on Wednesday at FYSA.
“We were just trying to give people some time to get moving around,” said head coach Howard Maxwell. “I was pleased with what we were able to do. We’ve got Eielson on Saturday and we’ll probably do the same thing before playing Lathrop again Tuesday and that’ll be a real test of how far we’ve come.”
White got the scoring started as he had the first two goals of the game for the Wolfpack. Noah Potter added another goal for West Valley to make it 3-0 before Delta’s Luke Schmidt scored the lone goal of the match for the Huskies. Kawka responded with his first goal before Isaac Ivie put another on the board for West Valley. Kawka then scored his second goal to round out the scoring for the game.
As Maxwell said, the Wolfpack’s next game will come Saturday against Eielson at 2 p.m.. According to the FNSBSD soccer schedule, Delta’s season has wrapped up. The Huskies won two games this year, both coming against Eielson.
