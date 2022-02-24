The Monroe Lady Rams took the championship title at the 44th Annual Valdez Elks Basketball Tournament Feb. 10-12, defeating the Nome Nanooks, 61-22. “I’m so proud of our girls,” girl’s basketball head coach Bob Burcell said. “This team plays with an unselfishness that is uncommon in this day and age. These girls just want to win.” Maggie Zaverl was named to the all-tournament team and Shannel Kovalsky was named tournament MVP.
Monroe Catholic senior volleyball player Casey Elterman (far left) is honored alongside her family Saturday night before the Rams’ game against Delta Junction. Monroe won the game 25-17, 25-13, 25-7.
