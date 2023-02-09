West Valley’s Darshan Nautiyal silenced the home crowd — twice.
Ten seconds into their quarterfinal, the senior forward gave the sixth-seeded Wolfpack a 1-0 lead over Wasilla, the host for the ASAA Div. I Hockey State Tournament.
Ten seconds into their quarterfinal, the senior forward gave the sixth-seeded Wolfpack a 1-0 lead over Wasilla, the host for the ASAA Div. I Hockey State Tournament.
Almost 50 minutes later, his overtime goal off the padding of Warriors goalie Kole Hite sent West Valley into this afternoon’s semifinals with a 4-3 win.
The Wolfpack will play No. 7 seed West Anchorage, which upset No. 2 Soldotna 5-4, at 4 o’clock.
Nautiyal’s first goal held until 1:35 into the second period when, just after the conclusion of a power play that had spanned the first intermission, the Warriors tied the game on an Easton McRee goal.
Grant Barksdale then gave Wasilla a 2-1 lead at the 3:28 mark of the second period before Landon Rogers capitalized on a Warriors’ turnover to score on a 2-on-0 break with 2:07 to play.
Again, the Wolfpack put themselves in a precarious spot with a power play opportunity for Wasilla that spanned the second intermission. But senior Evan Imus, who had an exceptional game in goal, was able to kill his third power play of the night with a pair of glove saves.
The Wolfpack’s John Sauer took the puck from coast to coast and sent it past Hite to briefly give West Valley a 3-2 lead with 3:09 to play. But Wasilla’s Dalan Dubie sent the game to overtime with the goal at the 2:06 mark.
In the other semifinal, top-seeded Chugiak and No. 4 seed Colony will meet at 7 p.m.
