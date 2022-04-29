The Monroe Catholic and Hutchison varsity boys will open soccer season in Fairbanks this afternoon at 5:30 on the East Turf at the school district’s South Davis sports facility.
While the FieldTurf surface was cleared for practice beginning Monday, a solid block of ice and snow remained along the end lines. In addition to making corner kicks impossible to negotiate, a player or official falling onto that could have resulted in significant injury. Thus, games scheduled for earlier this week were postponed, as were baseball and softball games.
The other soccer game on the schedule for Saturday pits the Eielson and North Pole boys at 12:30 p.m.
Activities director Steve Zanazzo is optimistic that North Pole’s Newby Field will be in condition for baseball to resume next week.
North Pole High School will also host a track and field meet Saturday. Field events begin at 10 a.m., followed by running events at 11.