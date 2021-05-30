The consolation bracket of the ASAA State Soccer Tournament continued on Saturday and there were still several Fairbanks teams participating.
We’ll begin with a score from Friday. The ladies of North Pole defeated Palmer 2-1, sending them to the fourth place game against Redington. North Pole was sent to the consolation bracket after suffering a 3-1 loss to Homer in the opening round.
Redington was playing in the fourth place match due to eliminating another Fairbanks team on Friday. The Monroe Catholic Lady Rams saw their season come to an end in the consolation bracket as Redington defeated them 4-3. It was a solid effort from Monroe after falling 9-0 the night before to Soldotna.
While it may not have been the state title they were hoping for, the North Pole girls did end their season on a winning note. A 4-1 victory over Redington in the fourth place match Saturday morning ensured that every senior girl on North Pole’s team would end their high school career with a victory.
It wasn’t just the girls of North Pole that had a good day. The North Pole boys team also ended their season with a win as they defeated Grace Christian 2-1 in their fourth place game. It was a good end to a good season. It was the second consecutive win for the Patriots after defeating Palmer 3-1 on Friday. The Patriots were in the consolation bracket by way of a 2-0 loss to Juneau-Douglas on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
After falling in the semifinals on Friday, the girls of West Valley went to the third place game on Saturday and took on conference rival Colony. That game ended in a 3-1 victory for West Valley, giving the Wolfpack a win to end their season and the highly respectable careers of all their seniors. West Valley defeated West Anchorage in overtime in the quarterfinals 2-1 and lost to South Anchorage in the semifinals 4-0.
Finally, there was the Lathrop Malemutes. The boys soccer team advanced to the fourth place game on Saturday. The game got off to a delayed start due to weather and ended with Lathrop falling to Chugiak 3-0. The Malemutes fought their best as they were tied 0-0 at halftime. Lathrop reached the 4th place game after losing to Service 3-0 in the opening round and defeating South Anchorage 2-1 in the consolation bracket on Friday.
With that, the 2021 ASAA soccer season came to an end. While no state champion hailed from Fairbanks this year, every last school made the area proud. Congratulations to all seniors, players, coaches, and schools for an outstanding season. The first season in two years was certainly one to be remembered.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.