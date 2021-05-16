The Denali Conference held their Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday and there were plenty of good results for Fairbanks area teams.
The Ben Eielson Ravens had the finest day of any Borough school as four wrestlers took home first place honors. Kyler Matteson was the top finisher in the 112 competition while Jace Zaldivar took home first in the 125 bracket. Adam Jockusch finished atop of the 152 bracket and Harrisen Wall was the number one wrestler in the 171 bracket.
Delta Junction had a wrestler come home with some hardware. Steven Warren of the 160 pound weight class took home first place for the Huskies wrestling team.
The Hutchison Hawks were also represented on the first place podium. Andrew Holman took home top honors in the 215 competition.
The Valdez Buccaneers were the last area school to have a top place finisher. Wyatt Williams finished first in the 119 pound contest.
Glennallen, the host school was the top finishing team overall with five first place finishers. Keegan Delaquito took first in the 130 bracket, Bowen Korth was top of the 135 slate, undefeated Jordan Korth took home the gold in the 140 match, Alex Buck did so in the 145 class, and Kael Gerlach was first in 189 with a perfect record.
Galena and Stu-Valley did not send wrestlers to the Denali Regional.
A full Agate of results will be available in Tuesday’s paper.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.