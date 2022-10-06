Finding a last-minute replacement for your doubles partner late into the season is rarely a precursor to success. That’s especially true when you end up playing alongside your brother.
But that’s exactly what happened to West Valley’s Logan Reinheller, then a freshman, toward the end of the season last year.
“Last year, we were always playing singles, but we went down to a tournament and my partner didn’t show up,” Logan explained. “I got paired with Jakan for a doubles match, and we enjoyed it and we wanted to (compete together) some more.”
“Some more” ended up leading the twins to a victory in the regional tournament and a berth at state, where they played their way to a fifth-place finish.
With a full season of practice under their belts, they’ll again represent West Valley at the Alaska State Tennis Tournament in Anchorage today through Saturday. The sophomores qualified again in boys doubles event after a narrow victory over Lathrop’s Ayden Lanford and Matthew Kim gave them their second Regional championship.
“Jakan and Logan have (a great) chance of placing in the top third,” Fairbanks North Star Borough School Distriuct volunteer coach Sabine Siekmann said. “I would expect them to place. And if Jakan and Logan don’t win it this year, I think they definitely have a chance at winning it over the next two years.”
While already a remarkable duo on the court, the twins’ success in the sport is a reflection of the added advantage they have of coming from the same household. While Logan believes their game has improved through knowledge of the game and the development of new strategies, Jakan attributes their continued improvement to their communication.
“The best part (of playing together) is being able to talk over the match and everything before and after,” Jakan said. “We can help each other.”
Seikmann, herself a former collegiate tennis player, recognizes the value of communication in the Reinhellers’ approach.
“That’s the great thing about being twins,” she said. “They have that communication angle sort of pat down.”
She also cites their positive attitude and willingness to listen for their success.
“Jakan and Logan are great examples of sportsmanship, and they’re very coachable,” Seikmann. said “If I tell them something as a coach, they listen, and not only do they listen, they try it… they’re just sponges.”
The twins are among five 2022 State qualifiers for the Wolf Pack including Seikmann’s two children, senior Axton who will compete in the boys singles and freshmen Zia who will play in girls singles.
Axton is the region’s top performer from last year’s State meet, when he earned the bronze medal in singles.
Connor Ilgenfritz rounds out the Wolf Pack’s squad as another boys singles qualifier.
Sabine Seikmann, who comes from an intense tennis family, has managed to make a competitive team with the “luck of the draw” as she calls it, working with experienced players and those who have never picked up a raquet before.
Her goal, she explains, is to coach her players to be self-sufficient in learning how to determine what is working during a match and what needs to change. That way they can improve in real time rather than waiting to reflect on the matches after they’re played.
Regardless, crafting a team from the Interior that can go up against teams from Anchorage is an accomplishment given their facility advantage.
“We have to keep in mind that in Anchorage, they play all year round. They have indoor facilities, and in Fairbanks, we don’t have any,” Sabine explained.
Grace White from Monroe Catholic will compete in girls’ singles, and the Eielson mixed doubles team of Walter Matteson and Izzy Jones is the first from their school to qualify for State.
Lanford and Kim are one of four doubles teams from Lathrop to advance to State. After their 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 loss to the Reinhellers, who routinely serve as their practice partners, they enthusiastically said they’d welcome the chance to battle against each other one more time — perhaps this time with a State title on the line.