Logan and Jakan Reinheller

Logan and Jakan Reinheller won the boys doubles title at the Regional championships in late September.

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

Finding a last-minute replacement for your doubles partner late into the season is rarely a precursor to success. That’s especially true when you end up playing alongside your brother.

But that’s exactly what happened to West Valley’s Logan Reinheller, then a freshman, toward the end of the season last year.