Teams neared the midpoint of the prep tennis season in Alaska, as Region 6 matches continued this week across the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Ben Eielson High School began the week’s action on the Dan Ramras Community Tennis Courts, defeating Monroe Catholic on Monday, Aug. 28 in a match rescheduled from last week.
The Rams won the No. 1 boys singles, but the Rams won the No. 2 boys singles, boys doubles, No. 1 girls singles and girls doubles. Despite Monroe Catholic winning the No. 2 girls singles and mixed doubles, the Ravens emerged victorious in their foray northwest.
Lathrop and North Pole clashed in another match that was moved back from Thursday, Aug. 24 to Monday due to rain. The visiting Malemutes dominated the Patriots, winning all seven matchups. Lathrop then returned home to take on crosstown rival West Valley on Tuesday. They had a similar level of success against the Wolf Pack but not at quite the same dominant level.
West Valley snagged two matches — the boys doubles and No. 2 girls singles — while the Malemutes won both boys singles matchups as well as the No. 1 girls singles, girls doubles and mixed doubles for a 5-2 team victory.
On Wednesday, Eielson also made another short road trip, this time to North Pole. The Ravens swept the Patriots, winning each of the seven matchups
At this point in the season, Lathrop has the looks of the top team in the region, while North Pole occupies the other side of the proverbial standings. West Valley and Ben Eielson figure to make for an interesting matchup for next-best, while Monroe Catholic also occupies the middle. Hutchison has a team too, consisting of just one boy.
Thursday, Aug. 31 will bring another handful of matches in the region. Lathrop faces off against Hutchison’s one-man show at the Dan Ramras Community Tennis Courts, followed by North Pole and Monroe Catholic. West Valley will take on Ben Eielson at North Pole High School’s tennis courts.
