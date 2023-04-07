NPHS 0407

The North Pole Patriots baseball team opened the season with a pair of victories at the Sitka Tournament on Thursday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The North Pole Patriots opened the softball season with two wins and a loss in the Kodiak Tournament Thursday.

Sierra Howard pitched a 5-0 win over Wasilla while Lylah Murrah keyed a 7-5 win over host Kodiak with a 3-run homer.