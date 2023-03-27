Mervyn Pangilinan 0327

Mervyn Pangilinan signed his letter of intent to play football for William Penn University in a ceremony held in the North Pole High School library Thursday.

“It felt really good,” the future Statesman said on attending the NAIA school in Oskaloosa, Iowa. “I previously committed to Presentation College, and that college shut down, so I honestly didn’t think that I would get another chance to play college ball. Coach (Mike) Hollett… he really helped me with this process, and I’m glad I was able to get another opportunity to play.”