The North Pole Girls notched a home victory on Tuesday night.
The varsity Patriots team started off strong with freshmen Madi Glynn leading the way with 11 points. The Ravens were able to chip away at the 15-4 lead in the second quarter when junior Taylor Croan got into some early foul trouble. By capitalizing on rebounds and quick transitions, Eielson closed the gap and ended the second quarter down by just one bucket.
The Patriots opened the second half with two quick scores; one out of a patient offensive set where Croan found Jill Ross underneath, followed up by Madi Glynn stealing the inbound for a lay up. North Pole’s press generated some favorable turnovers. Eielson didn’t score until the three-minute mark when Carly Castro Euro-stepped her way in for a lay up. The third quarter ended with North Pole up 42-27.
In the final quarter Eielson got a spark when senior Tobias Paige hit a deep 3 and a couple of possessions later lasered a pass to Emma Richter for a layup. Even though Paige put up a total of 31 points, the Patriots were able to stay ahead through scoring from across the team. The final score was 63-43. North Pole buckets came from Tiahna Guzman 7 points, Taylor Croan 9 points, Neveah Robinson 11 points, Jill Ross 15 points, and Madi Glynn led all Patriots with 21 points.
Coach Robert Borba said, “They made our girls work, but our players pulled together. I was happy with our press and passing.”
The girls team is now 13-5 for the season.
Boys varsity
The Patriot boys also worked for a win against the Eielson Ravens and improved their season to 6-10. Copper Smith started the scoring by hitting a big 3-pointer, and North Pole was able to maintain the lead throughout the game. The first half didn’t see big numbers but was fast-paced and physical with both teams grinding out every possession; the Patriots ended the half up 17-12.
North Pole found their rhythm a couple of minutes into the second half when Joseph Campbell hit a 3-pointer and Riley Fisher followed it up with a stolen inbound and lay up. With North Pole being leading 28-14 Eielson called a timeout with 5:55 left in the third quarter. The Patriots kept up the attack-the-basket offense, and their intense defense forced Eielson turnovers. By the end of the third quarter the Patriots were up 40-24.
The final quarter saw a change of pace with North Pole focusing on running a set offense and making their free throws. The final score was North Pole 63, Eielson 35.
About the win, North Pole Coach Travis Church said, “We weren’t able to capitalize on our opportunities in the first half, but we were able to execute in the second half. We made some adjustments on our press and the baskets started to fall.”
Marcus Lipari, Josh Dutra, and Weston Vakhrushev put up 8 points each, Copper Smith scored 10 points, and Joseph Campbell led all scoring with 19 points. Eielson Senior Brandon Polesky led the Ravens with 14 points while Ahman Mattews and Demario Mesa both chipped in 8 apiece.
North Pole was slated to take on the Hutchison Hawks on Wednesday night.