West Valley High School took home the 2023 O’Brady Tournament basketball title in an 81-47 championship victory over cross-town rival Lathrop on Saturday evening at South Anchorage High School.
West Valley (12-0 overall) essentially led wire-to-wire. While Lathrop had the game tied 7-7 for a brief stint in the first quarter, the Wolfpack’s defensive pressure forced turnovers and sparked an early 14-point lead.
Relying on five long-distance shots from Wolfpack guards and solid inside play by Malachi Bradley, West Valley nearly doubled up Lathrop in the first half. The Malemutes’ Jewitt Hill and Atticus Foley helped trim the West Valley lead before the half, but the end result was a 34-point win for the Wolfpack.
Koltin Thompson was named player of the game for West Valley, while Lathrop’s Peyton George was also recognized for his performance. In Friday’s semifinals, Lathrop’s Earl Parker was player of the game in a 40-37 win over South Anchorage while Bradley received the nod in a 66-44 win over Juneau.
Bradley also was named Tournament MVP. Joining him on the All-Tournament team were teammate Stewart Erhart and Lathrop’s Parker.