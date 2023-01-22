HS Both Teams

West Valley and Lathrop team members celebrate their tournament title and runner-up finishes at the O’Brady Tournament in Anchorage. Contributed photo

West Valley High School took home the 2023 O’Brady Tournament basketball title in an 81-47 championship victory over cross-town rival Lathrop on Saturday evening at South Anchorage High School.

West Valley (12-0 overall) essentially led wire-to-wire. While Lathrop had the game tied 7-7 for a brief stint in the first quarter, the Wolfpack’s defensive pressure forced turnovers and sparked an early 14-point lead.