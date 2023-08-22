North Pole High School’s volleyball team eschewed the conventional first-match rust for a dominant victory over Delta on Tuesday. If the Patriots had any jitters or uncertainties, their play hid them well.
“Some of us were nervous, and also we didn’t really know the rotation completely, so that was a struggle at some points,” senior setter Raegan Kingry said.
“But mostly it was good. Just took a couple minutes to figure it out and then we got back in our groove.”
Kingry finished with 19 assists as the Patriots beat the Huskies in straight sets, taking command almost immediately. Senior Taylor Croan also stood out with eight kills and seven aces. The Huskies scored their first two points of the game on balls hit out of play. But the Patriots took control from there, breaking a tie by scoring 11 unanswered points through a combination of tips, spikes and Husky errors, to go up 13-2.
The visitors narrowed the gap ever so slightly, but North Pole still won the set decisively, 25-10. The Patriots then scored the first nine points of the second set and continued to hold a firm advantage throughout. Their lead reached its climax in the final point, as they won 25-5. The last set proved considerably more competitive. The Huskies actually took a lead in the final period, going up 5-2. But the hosts regained momentum in short order, going on an 8-1 run.
“We started to slow down instead of keeping up to the pace we wanted to set,” co-head coach Rick Swankie said.
The teams mostly traded points from there, but North Pole remained in front. After the Huskies narrowed their deficit to 21-16, North Pole closed the game with a spike followed by two Husky errors. They won the set, 25-16, and the match, 3-0, to open the season 1-0. It was a strong start to the season for the Patriots who were very much a .500 team at 20-20-5 last year and hope to reach the state tournament after a one-year absence.
“We will make state,” Swankie said. “North Pole’s taking the MAC (Mid Alaska Conference) Championship back.”
North Pole will play Ben Eielson High School at home on Thursday.
