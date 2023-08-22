North Pole volleyball

Gavin Struve / News-Miner

North Pole’s volleyball team celebrates a point in their season opening match against Delta.

 Gavin Struve / News-Miner

North Pole High School’s volleyball team eschewed the conventional first-match rust for a dominant victory over Delta on Tuesday. If the Patriots had any jitters or uncertainties, their play hid them well.

“Some of us were nervous, and also we didn’t really know the rotation completely, so that was a struggle at some points,” senior setter Raegan Kingry said.

Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544