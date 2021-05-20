After coming up short in conference play last time, the North Pole Patriots got a double dose of victories Tuesday night against Monroe Catholic.
Sierra Howard pitched a complete game the first game, started the second, and Lylah Murrah came in to relieve her after to help North Pole sweep the Rams by scores of 10-9 and 11-2. The two wins moved North Pole back ahead of Monroe in the conference standings.
The first game went to extra innings due to a tie game before the Patriots were able to win it on a walk-off. The second game was never in question as the Patriots cruised to victory.
The two teams previously faced off on May 12th in a double-header. In the game that was counted as a conference match, Monroe pulled out the win to move them ahead of North Pole in the conference standings. The Patriots easily won game two, but that was a non-conference match.
Both games counted in conference play Tuesday and while both teams still trail Delta in the conference standings, North Pole just gained an advantage on the rest of the field seeking a state tournament berth.
North Pole played West Valley Wednesday in a game that ended after press time while Monroe will play West Valley on Thursday.
