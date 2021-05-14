There’s wild games, and there’s Wednesday’s baseball game between North Pole and Hutchison.
After falling behind eight runs early, the Patriots scored 15 unanswered to complete the comeback, bounce back from their first loss of the season, and win 16-9. Hutchison is still seeking their first victory of the year.
After dropping their first game of the year on Monday to West Valley, it looked like North Pole was heading for a losing streak for the first half of the game. Hutchison scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, beginning with Cody Banning’s run on a Wild Pitch. Landon Bicknell Long added another run, Kyle Banning scored on a Wild Pitch, Dominic Niva scored on an error, and Kaeo Patterson scored on a passed ball. The Hawks took advantage of every mistake the Pats made to go up 5-0 after one inning.
Brayden Grorud got North Pole on the board in the top of the third after he grounded into a fielders choice to score Logan Fischer and make it 5-1. It was all Hawks in the bottom of the third, though, as Cooper Irinaga scored the first of four runs in the inning. Bicknell Long’s RBI single scored Gabe Clelland after that before Kyle Banning’s RBI single sent William Fischer home. Cody Banning scored on steal of home after that to make it 9-1 Hutchison and put the writing on the wall.
As Lee Corso likes to say, “Not so fast my friend.”
First, North Pole put a run up in the fourth inning as Riley Perry scored to make it 9-2. The fireworks really started in the fifth inning, though, as the Patriots put up eight runs.
The onslaught began with Dalson Hines’ two-run RBI triple to score Ethan Clifford and Grorud to make it a 9-4 game. Perry’s pop fly was able to send Hines home and Josh Dutra’s RBI single did the same for Perry to cut the deficit to just three. Noah Perkins’ RBI single then scored Dutra and North Pole tied the game on Alex Garcia’s two-run RBI triple that scored Logan Fischer and Perkins. The Patriots took the lead on the next at bat when Clifford’s sacrifice fly scored Garcia, making it 10-9 Pats.
Neither team scored in the sixth, but North Pole got back at it in the seventh as they put six runs on the board. Clifford’s RBI single scored Fischer before Grorud’s RBI single scored Clifford to make it 12-9. Hines’ RBI single scored Grorud right after and Ethan Frollo’s RBI single scored Hines after that. The final run came on Fischer’s RBI single to score Dutra and give the Pats 16 along with the win.
On offense, North Pole was led by Fischer (2-for-4, three runs, one RBI), Garcia (2-for-5, one run, two RBI’s) and Hines (2-for-2, two runs, three RBI’s). While Hines couldn’t make it out of the first inning on the mound and Conner Lancer was unable to slow the Hawks’ scoring, Garcia stepped in for the final four innings and didn’t allow a base runner while striking out 10.
For Hutchison, Cody Banning (1-for-2, two runs), Kyle Banning (1-for-2, one run, one RBI) and three others collected hits on the day. Kyle was excellent on the mount, giving up four hits, three earned runs, walking six, and striking out six through four innings. Unfortunately, Cody and Bicknell Long combined to allow 12 earned runs on 11 hits while walking four and striking out just two the rest of the way.
North Pole will visit Delta on Saturday at noon next while Hutch won’t play again until May 21st against Monroe.
