North Pole baseball coach Jim Fischer has a squad that’s capable of improving upon last year’s third-place finish at the Division II State Championship.
Monroe Catholic coach Joseph Chernich is hoping his young team can build upon last year’s fourth-place finish in Wasilla.
Together, they’ve emerged as the top two schools in the Mid Alaska Conference’s Division II level, though the Patriots proved they’re still the team to beat in a 9-4 win over Monroe on Wednesday evening at Growden Field.
“We have a solid team of fielders with great baseball IQ, strong arms, and the willingness to go all out for every ball,” Fischer said. “Some of this cannot be taught or drilled; they just flat out compete.”
Rams pitcher Gabe Angaiak and North Pole’s Connor Lanser were in a pitchers’s duel through the first four innings, with the Patriots leading 4-3 at that point.
In the top of the fifth and with the bases loaded, Lanser grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored a run, Ryan Martinez scored on a wild pitch, and Ethan Clifford hit a two-RBI single to right that broke the game open at 8-3.
“North Pole has a lot of experience,” Chernich said. “We have a lot of brand-new players — kids who’ve never been on a baseball field before — but we’re ultimately trying to close the game with them.”
Angaiak and Joshua Swank were both 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Rams’ offense, while Ethan Frollo and Evan Brown added RBI for the Patriots.
West Valley 5, Lathrop 4: The Wolf Pack broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the eighth inning and the Malemutes couldn’t respond as West Valley (1-4, 1-1 Mid Alaska Conference) posted its first victory.
John Haas went the distance for Lathrop on the mound, and Connor Bihag and Isaac Kim had hits with an RBI for the Malemutes, who fell to 2-8 overall and 0-3 in league play.
Hutchison 12-24, Delta 2-11: Dom Niva went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two run scored as the Hawks beat the Huskies in the opening game of a doubleheader Thursday evening at West Valley High School.
Niva, Cody Banning and Ryan Young all tripled for the Hawks, while Young added a double.
Landon Bicknel-Long allowed just one hit and one run over 3 2/3 innings while striking out six Delta batters.
In the nightcap, Banning went 4-for-4 and Hutchison posted five runs in the first and 10 in the second en route to a victory.
BOYS SOCCER
West Valley 1, Lathrop 1: Jalen Kohler scored for the Malemutes (6-3-1 overall, 5-2-1 in the Railbelt Conference) and Camden Corbett turned away four of the five shots he faced as Lathrop and West Valley played to a tie Wednesday evening.
Conner Musick assisted Kohler on his goal.
Seth Phillips scored on a corner kick to preserve the Wolf Pack’s unbeaten season, as they are now 7-0-2 record overall, 6-0-2 in league.
GIRLS SOCCER
West Valley 2, Lathrop 2: Lathrop’s Eliza Riordan and Ashlyn Parduhn scored goals and Hannah Aemisegger recorded six saves as the Malemutes tied West Valley Wednesday night.
The Malemutes are 6-1-4 overall and 4-0-4 in Railbelt Conference play. The Wolf Pack are 2-2-4 in a slate of exclusively conference games.