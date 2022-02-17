The Hutchison Hawks made the trek out to North Pole Wednesday to take on the Patriots for varsity basketball with the girls team taking the court first.
The Hawks put the first points on the board, and the game continued relatively quietly until game-changer Tiahna Guzman stole the ball at the 2:48 mark and hit Jill Ross on the outlet for an easy layup. Shortly after, the Patriots followed with a score out of the inbound and put on the press. Taylor Croan and Tiahna Guzman both sank 3-pointers which put the Patriots up 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The first big basket of the second came from Hutch when Paityn Taylor hit a 3, but North Pole continued to capitalize on outside opportunities against the zone. Hutch did catch North Pole in transition a couple of times and put up some points, both from the floor and the foul line. Going into halftime the Patriots led 27-14.
Second half highlights for Hutch came from Grace Ewan who got a steal and a free layup and from Chole Parker who hit a three from the top of the key and a deep two on the next Hawk possession.
For North Pole Nevaeh Robinson found the defensive holes both inside and outside the paint and put up 6 points all in the fourth quarter. The final score was North Pole 62, Hutch 34.
North Pole Coach Robert Borba was pleased with how the team came together in the second half. “No matter who we put in there, they kept the offense going,” Borba said.
For the second night in a row Madi Glynn led the Patriot charge with 22 points. Sophomore Taylor Croan found her money shot, hit five 3-pointers and totaled 17 points. Tiahna Guzman contributed with several steals, assists, and 13 of her own points.
Coach Yvonne Sam of the Hawks wants her team to focus on taking more shots and staying strong throughout the game. She said, “We had a solid start and came on at the end, but need to improve during the middle and always look to shoot.”
Kassie Petersen had a new personal best and led Hutch in scoring with her 11 points; Grace Ewan followed with 9 points. These two teams meet up again Monday night at Hutch.
Boys varsity
North Pole moved the ball quickly and attacked the basket early, which forced Hutch to send the Patriots to the free-throw line in the opening minute of the game.
The first 3 points were all generated at the charity stripe. During the first half North Pole led by as many as 10 points, but Hutch stayed persistent and cut the Patriot lead down to only three. North Pole Coach Travis Church called a time out and the Patriots then answered back with a Weston Vakhrushev 3-pointer. Hutch player Ryan Young kept the Hawks in it with a couple of quick field goals to close out the half. The score was 24-20 with North Pole in the lead at the end of the second.
One of the smoother plays of the second half came from Hutch when Ka’eo Patterson weaved through the key and kicked it out to Hugh Mattherly for a 3-pointer. Hutch’s Evan Moss consistently disrupted the dribbler and pestered the Patriots’ passing lane, but the Hawks weren’t always able to convert the steal on the other end.
North Pole kept themselves ahead with defensive pressure and hustle. North Pole senior Joseph Campbell knew where to find the open spot from beyond the arc to layups. The Patriots won the game 55 to 33.
Coach Church felt that his team had a solid start to the game but that they needed to finish better and learn how to handle certain situations.
When asked about his players he said, “I thought that Marcus Lipari played well, he’s gotten more aggressive on the boards and has become more offensive-minded.”
The Patriots top performers were Marcus Lipari with 11, Weston Vakhrushev with 15, and Joseph Campbell with 17 total points. For the night, the Hawks top scorers were Zach Person who put up 9 points and Ryan Young who scored 19 points.