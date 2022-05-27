Storming their way through Ketchikan like a recently divorced cruise line passenger who suddenly finds herself in possession of her ex-husband’s credit card, the North Pole girls soccer team posted a 5-0 victory over the Lady Kings on Thursday morning in a Division II state quarterfinal match.
Desi Dutra broke free from just past midfield and drove the ball into the lower-lefthand corner to put North Pole up 1-0 in the first minute.
Naveah Robinson and Dutra added goals over the first 15 minutes to give North Pole a 3-0 lead, and Dutra assisted Kaelyn Putnam on a fourth goal before the half.
Dutra assisted Robinson on the fifth goal for the Patriots, earning Player of the Game honors.
Makelah Simmons recorded the shutout in goal for North Pole.
The No. 5 seed Patriots (3-2) will face top-seeded Juneau-Douglas (13-2) this afternoon at 1 p.m. at Service High School. The Crimson Bears topped Houston 8-0 in their opening match.
SOUTH ANCHORAGE 2, WEST VALLEY 1: Hannah Willis’ breakaway goal with 16:21 to play brought the Wolf Pack into a 1-1 tie, but Dot Tieszen scored a goal set up on a corner kick with 5:55 to play as the Wolverines won the opening-round game at Service.
After a scoreless first half, Adriana Glorioso scored 10 minutes into the second period to stake South Anchorage to a 1-0 lead.
West Valley will play West Anchorage in the consolation bracket this afternoon at 3 o’clock at Eagle River.
SERVICE 1, LATHROP 0: The fourth-seeded Malemutes fell to the Cougars (9-4-3) on their homefield.
Lathrop (6-2-6) will take on Wasilla in the consolation bracket this morning at 11 o’clock at Eagle River.
Boys
COLONY 3, WEST VALLEY 0: Zachary Cheyette broke a scoreless tie 1 minute into the second period and the Knights controlled the flow of the game for most of the period to upset regular-season Railbelt Conference champion West Valley at Service.
While the Wolf Pack had tied Colony 1-1 on April 23 and defeated them 2-1 on May 7, most of Thursday’s game was played on West Valley’s defensive half of the field.
David Elliott made a nice assist to Addison Dobbs for the Knights’ second goal 8 minutes into the second half.
When goalie Brendon Heck reeled in the Wolf Pack’s best chance for a goal on a corner kick with 19:10 to play, it was only the third time all half he had touched the ball.
Michael Catlett ended West Valley’s hopes for a comeback when he scored with 6:40 to play, making it 3-0 Colony.
The Wolf Pack will take on West Anchorage or Service today at 1 p.m. at Eagle River High School.
SOUTH ANCHORAGE 2, LATHROP 1: Nathan Loop’s goal with 17:49 to play pulled the Malemutes into a 1-1 tie with the Wolverines, but South Anchorage struck back in injury time to knock off fifth-seeded Lathrop.
South Anchorage took a 1-0 lead with 21:35 to play in the first half when Seth Kiern knocked a free kick off the underside of the crossbar and into the goal.
Lathrop’s Camden Corbett made an exceptional defensive play with 12:05 to go in the half when he stopped Cason Rodriguez, who had broken loose and had Corbett in a 1-on-1 battle. Corbett used a stutter step to lure Rodriguez into overrunning the ball, then secured it to negate the threat and send the game into the half with Lathrop down just 1-0.
Conner Musick and Hoop did an excellent job of keeping the ball in the Wolverines’ side of the field for most of the second half. They finally broke through on Hoop’s goal.
Tate Metrokin’s score in extra time dropped the Malemutes into the consolation bracket. They’ll face Eagle River on the Wolves’ field this morning at 9.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 4, NORTH POLE 1: Will Good scored on an assist from Marcus Lipari 5 minutes into the game, but it was all Grace Christian from there as the Patriots dropped into the consolation bracket.
The Lions opened up a 3-1 lead 30 minutes into the game, and added the fourth goal midway through the second period.
Goalie James Laeshire had 20 saves for North Pole, earning the team’s athlete of the game award.
The Patriots will play Palmer this morning at 11 o’clock at West Anchorage High School.