North Pole High School became the second Fairbanks North Star Borough football team in as many weeks to be bludgeoned by Soldotna. After the Stars beat Lathrop, 56-20, last week in a rematch of last year’s Division II state title game, they routed the Patriots, 66-0, on Friday.
It marked the second week in a row in which the Patriots failed to score a point. They lost to Eagle River, 21-0, in their season opener last Saturday. The last time North Pole started 0-2 was during its 1-7 campaign in 2019.
The Patriots’ offense didn’t look totally inept at Soldotna. They reached the Stars’ side of the field on several occasions and even reached the redzone, but they failed to convert on a number of fourth downs {they didn’t punt all game} and were felled by three interceptions.
The Soldotna attack, led by quarterback Zac Buckbee and running back Wyatt Faircloth, took to the ground immediately and found fast success. They crossed midfield with ease after three carries, lulled the Patriots to sleep with six runs to begin the game and threw a touchdown pass from just outside the redzone. The Stars got a two-point conversion after the Patriots were called for offsides on the extra point kick.
The Patriot offense stayed on the field on 4th & 2 from their own 30 and couldn’t convert, as the defense made a strong tackle on a sweep. Shortly thereafter, the Stars scored from just outside the red zone again, this time on a run, to go ahead 15-0.
After a couple of first downs, North Pole crossed midfield on its second drive but then threw an interception on third-and-long.
Early in the second quarter, a 37-yard touchdown pass for Soldotna got called back, but they got back to the 5-yard line with another medium-length pass two plays later and scored on the next play.
North Pole nearly reached midfield on the ensuing kick return but fumbled. The Stars almost scored on the next play until a shoestring tackle turned a touchdown into a 33-yard gain. Buckbee scored in short order to push the advantage to four touchdowns {29-0}.
The Patriots had a drive extended when they drew a flag after 3rd & 14 due to some extracurriculars, but they stalled out after failing to complete a 4th & 9 pass at the Stars’ 34-yard line. Buckbee scored from 50 yards out on ensuing possession to put the Stars up 36-0 by halftime.
The Patriots began the second half with the ball, and Ivan Nicholson got them across midfield with a 21-yard run. North Pole then got hit with two-straight illegal substitution penalties and threw an interception soon after, leading to another Soldotna touchdown.
Nicholson busted another 21-yard run on the following drive, but a turnover on downs at the Stars’ 29-yard line kept the visitors off the scoreboard.
Faircloth scored from 61 yards out two plays later to boost the hosts’ lead to 50-0. David Knopp had an extended first down run of his own, and a penalty got the Patriots all the way to the opposing 14-yard line before another demoralizing interception. Soldotna scored again and got the two-point conversion to go ahead 58-0.
The Stars had a long touchdown run called back, so another runner, Matthew Schilling, diced up the defense and went the length of the field for a 74-yard score. The Stars went two, and Schilling caught the conversion to go up 66-0, which became the final score moments later.
The result marked North Pole’s third loss to Soldotna in a 12-month span. The Stars beat the Patriots in the season opener, 60-6, last fall and won the rematch in the playoffs, 34-20, as well.
The Patriots have their first home game next Friday against Dimond High School.
