North Pole football

Photo by Hart Pisani

A North Pole ball carrier is tackled during a 2021 game.

 Photo by Hart Pisani

North Pole High School became the second Fairbanks North Star Borough football team in as many weeks to be bludgeoned by Soldotna. After the Stars beat Lathrop, 56-20, last week in a rematch of last year’s Division II state title game, they routed the Patriots, 66-0, on Friday.

It marked the second week in a row in which the Patriots failed to score a point. They lost to Eagle River, 21-0, in their season opener last Saturday. The last time North Pole started 0-2 was during its 1-7 campaign in 2019.

